Raising Cane’s expanding in Richmond area

The fast-food restaurant chain Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is planning to open two Richmond-area locations this fall.

Locations are planned at 12721 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chester and 1321 Huguenot Road in Midlothian. The company currently has a location at 805 W. Grace St. in  Richmond. 

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company has nearly 700 locations in 35 states and Guam. The chain was founded in 1996. 

 

 

