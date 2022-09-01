Raising Cane’s expanding in Richmond area

TIMES-DISPATCH
The fast-food restaurant chain Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is planning to open two Richmond-area locations this fall.
Locations are planned at 12721 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chester and 1321 Huguenot Road in Midlothian. The company currently has a location at 805 W. Grace St. in Richmond.
The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company has nearly 700 locations in 35 states and Guam. The chain was founded in 1996.
