Raising Cane's opens Chesterfield location with more on the way

Rapidly expanding chicken finger franchise Raising Cane’s opened a new location near Chesterfield Town Center on Tuesday. It won’t be the last as several more franchises are planned for central Virginia.

Raising Cane’s focused menu has four major items - fresh premium chicken fingers, grade A crinkle cut fries, creamy coleslaw, and garlicy Texas Toast. The brand is also known for its award-winning Cane’s Sauce and affectionately calls its fans “Caniacs.”

The recently-opened chesterfield location is at 1231 Huguenot Road in Midlothian. A second restaurant is set to open in the Bermuda Square Shopping Center at 12721 Jefferson Davis Highway in early February.

Another three restaurants are planned to open in Richmond, Midlothian and Glen Allen by early 2024. Charlottesville is also in the plans.

Raising Cane’s opened its first restaurant on the campus of Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge in 1997. It largely held its presence within the southern central United States until becoming the nation’s fastest growing chicken franchise in 2020. The quick service restaurant has rapidly grown out of its base in the past couple of years.

The company has added nearly 200 locations nationwide since 2020 and more than doubled its number of crew members to 50,000. The brand’s total sales topped $3.2 billion last year – growing $1.7 billion in two years – with an average unit volume of $5.2 million.

A company spokesperson said that Richmond was seen as a big market in the brand’s expansion plan, which is aggressively targeting the Northeast, from Virginia to New York.

Raising Cane’s first came to Richmond with a franchise location near Virginia Commonwealth University at 805. W. Grace Street.

PHOTOS: Torchy's Tacos