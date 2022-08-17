Richmond Animal League acquires land next to Chesterfield shelter

From staff reports
Animal rescue
Richmond Animal League (RAL) has acquired 1.4 acres of land at 717 Branchway Road adjacent to its two existing properties in northern Chesterfield County.
RAL currently operates an animal rescue shelter and adoption facility in its Judith Talley Secor Adoption Center at 11401 International Drive and the Loving Spay & Neuter Clinic next door at 801 Branchway Road.
“We are thrilled to make this strategic purchase” said Larry Eason, Executive Director of Richmond Animal League. “This gives us the ability to expand facilities on our existing properties while retaining space for future growth as we increase our reach and impact in the coming years.”
RAL provides rescue, medical care, rehabilitation, and adoption services for animals in need. RAL homes more than 1,500 animals yearly and performs over 6,000 spay/neuter procedures annually.
RAL began shelter operations on International Drive in 1992 and previously acquired in 2018 the VACAP Federal Credit Union property on Branchway Road converting the facility into a larger spay/neuter clinic and office space. With this new purchase, RAL now has 4.5 acres in the three combined parcels just off Midlothian Turnpike.
Rescued Beagles Arrive at the Richmond SPCA
Approximately 90 beagles, of the 4,000 dogs rescued from the Envigo breeding and research facility in Cumberland, Va., arrive at the Richmond SPCA on August 5, 2022. The Northern Virginia organization Homeward Trails Animal Rescue transported the dogs from Cumberland County to Richmond. Ten dogs were to remain at the Richmond SPCA and the remainder were divided up amongst other rescue and adoption organizations. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
TOP: About 90 beagles, including these above, are among 4,000 being rescued from Envigo’s soon-to-be-shuttered breeding and research facility in Cumberland County. They arrived at the Richmond SPCA on Friday. MIDDLE: Richmond SPCA CEO Tamsen Kingry holds a female beagle missing an ear.
BOTTOM: The Northern Virginia organization Homeward Trails Animal Rescue transported the dogs from Cumberland County to Richmond. Ten dogs were to remain at the Richmond SPCA, while the remainder were divided up among other rescue and adoption organizations.
Richmond SPCA CEO Tamsen Kingry holds a female beagle missing one ear after approximately 90 beagles, of the 4,000 dogs rescued from the Envigo breeding and research facility in Cumberland, Va., arrived at the Richmond SPCA on August 5, 2022. The Northern Virginia organization Homeward Trails Animal Rescue transported the dogs from Cumberland County to Richmond. Ten dogs were to remain at the Richmond SPCA and the remainder were divided up amongst other rescue and adoption organizations. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
