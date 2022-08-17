Richmond Animal League acquires land next to Chesterfield shelter

Animal rescue Richmond Animal League (RAL) has acquired 1.4 acres of land at 717 Branchway Road adjacent to its two existing properties in northern Chesterfield County.

RAL currently operates an animal rescue shelter and adoption facility in its Judith Talley Secor Adoption Center at 11401 International Drive and the Loving Spay & Neuter Clinic next door at 801 Branchway Road.

“We are thrilled to make this strategic purchase” said Larry Eason, Executive Director of Richmond Animal League. “This gives us the ability to expand facilities on our existing properties while retaining space for future growth as we increase our reach and impact in the coming years.”

RAL provides rescue, medical care, rehabilitation, and adoption services for animals in need. RAL homes more than 1,500 animals yearly and performs over 6,000 spay/neuter procedures annually.

RAL began shelter operations on International Drive in 1992 and previously acquired in 2018 the VACAP Federal Credit Union property on Branchway Road converting the facility into a larger spay/neuter clinic and office space. With this new purchase, RAL now has 4.5 acres in the three combined parcels just off Midlothian Turnpike.