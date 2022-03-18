Richmond-area businesses make donations to support Ukraine relief efforts.

Richmond-area businesses are finding different ways to donate money and other resources to relief efforts for people impacted by the war in Ukraine.

For instance, Hanover County-based Owens & Minor said it has made a donation of a resource the company knows best: Medical supplies.

The company, a distributor of medical products, said it made a donation worth $500,000 of medical-grade personal protective equipment, or PPE, including exam gloves, masks, and isolation gowns to support medical care in humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

The company said the donation was made through a collaboration with MedShare, a humanitarian aid organization that delivers available medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world.

Owens & Minor employees have shipped two truckloads of products from several of the company's distribution centers.

Common House, a co-working space and social club with locations in Richmond, Charlottesville and Chattanooga, Tenn. is donating 10% of the proceeds from all of its meal sales on Friday and today to World Central Kitchen, or WCK, a non-profit that responds to humanitarian crises around the world by providing meals to refugees and others. Donations also will go to the International Rescue Committee.

"Part of what Common House focuses on is building community and we want to be part of a global community as well, so it seemed logical to help out," said Bryan McClure, the Chef de Cuisine for Common House, which has about 1,500 members in the Richmond area.

For the rest of this month, Common House also is selling a cocktail called the Sunflower and a sugar cookie. All of the proceeds from sales of those two products will go to the relief organizations.

Proceeds will also go to the relief groups from sales at Birdie's, a restaurant that is open to non-members on the first floor of Common House at 305 West Broad Street.

"We are hoping to have a good turnout on Saturday because we have live music, too," McClure said.

Goochland County-based Performance Food Group, one of the country's largest food service distributors, announced this week is was making a $50,000 donation to World Central Kitchen.

Others businesses have been holding fundraisers. Buskey Cider, a craft cider maker in the Scott's Addition area of Richmond, held a "Stand with Ukraine" on March 15, donating proceeds from its sales that night to World Central Kitchen.

"We chose to partner with WCK because as a food and beverage company, supporting Ukrainian refugees through providing meals was an obvious choice for us," said Elle Correll, marketing director for Buskey Cider.

Elle Correll and her husband Will Correll, the founder of Buskey Cider, partnered with their friend Daria Savchenko, a native of Ukraine, to hold the fundraiser.

About 200 people attended the event, and donations came out to a little more than $3,100.

Allianz Partners, the Henrico County-based travel insurance company, said its parent company Germany-based Allianz SE has donated more than $11 million to the International Red Cross to assist refugees leaving Ukraine and has committed several million more to match employee donations to the International Red Cross.

As a global business, the company has employees in both Ukraine and Russia, a spokesman said.

"We have assisted our employees in Ukraine by helping with their evacuation to Poland and provided transportation and housing as needed," said spokesman Daniel Durazo. "Our associates who were evacuated to Poland are now working from there and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future."

A foundation managed by Henrico County based Genworth Financial Inc. has donated $10,000 to the American National Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis fund.

A spokeswoman for the company said that money would go to to repair vital infrastructure, support health facilities with medicine and equipment, and support families with food and hygiene items.

The Genworth Foundation also is offering 100% matching donations for employees who give to the American National Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis fund and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Ukraine Emergency Response.

Henrico County-based Altria Group Inc., the parent of tobacco company Philip Morris USA, said it is matching employee donations to designated humanitarian organizations, both those in the Ukraine or those supporting and resettling refugees.