Richmond-area gelato now in hundreds of Walmart stores

A health-conscious gelato brand developed by two Richmond-area entrepreneurs is now available at about 700 Walmart stores in the southeastern U.S.

“We are tremendously excited about the Walmart news,” said Allison Monette, CEO of O’MY Dairy Free Gelato, which sells 10 flavors of gelato that are made with coconut cream instead of milk for people who want to avoid dairy products.

The product also is wheat-free and does not contain nuts, eggs or soy.

“Walmart sells about 20% of the ice cream sold in the United States,” Monette said.

The gelato is now available in 700 Walmart stores in 12 states, but mostly concentrated at stores in five states: Virginia, North Carolina, Texas, Florida and Arkansas.

The O’MY Dairy Free Gelato brand was founded in 2017 by Monette and Julie Bishop, local food industry veterans.

Monette was employed in brand development for PepsiCo and General Mills, and Bishop worked for more than two decades at Ukrop’s Super Markets and Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods. They introduced their gelato brand at some local grocery stores in 2018.

“Walmart is committed to supporting American-made products, and our annual Open Call event provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs and small-business owners to pitch their products to the Walmart team,” said Felicia McCranie, Walmart spokesperson. “This experience can be life-changing for some businesses because they have the opportunity to bring their locally manufactured products to Walmart customers across the country.”

O’MY Dairy Free Gelato is now available at Kroger stores and locally at Whole Foods stores, and at local stores such as Ellwood Thompson’s, Libbie Market and Good Foods Grocery.

“Our consumer is a household that is impacted by dietary restrictions,” Monette said. “It could include people who are impacted by food allergies or lactose intolerance.”

“People that are really cognizant of ingredients in their products choose to buy O’MY,” Monette said.

Walmart is stocking six flavors of the company’s flavor sweetened with cane sugar, but the company also has lower-sugar lines that are available at local stores.

O’MY Dairy Free Gelato was chosen as part of Walmart’s annual “Open Call” event where entrepreneurs from across the U.S. can pitch their products to Walmart buyers in hopes of landing a deal with the company.

The company was chosen from among more than 900 small- and medium-sized businesses last year that pitched their products to Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants.