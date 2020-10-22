Richmond-based CarLotz to expand nationwide, trade on Nasdaq in $827M deal

The deal, which is expected to close by the end of this year, is one of several announced in recent years for companies that got their start in the Richmond area.

In 2019, Powhatan-based PIEtech Inc., the creator of the MoneyGuide family of financial planning applications, was acquired by Envestnet, a Chicago-based wealth management technology company, in a roughly $500 million deal. In 2018, Richmond-based nutrition bar maker Health Warrior Inc. was acquired by food and beverage behemoth PepsiCo. for an undisclosed amount.

CarLotz now has eight sites across Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Illinois and Texas, but the deal to take the company public – which still needs to be approved by current investors – will put an estimated $320 million into helping the company expand nationwide.

In the deal with Acamar, "our companies will be able to realize CarLotz's mission to transform the used vehicle industry in the U.S.," Bor said on a Thursday conference call with investors. Bor founded CarLotz with Will Boland and Aaron Montgomery, both of whom formerly had executive roles with the company but now serve on its board of directors.

CarLotz is the third major U.S. online car seller to go public this year. Vroom Inc. went public in July, followed by Shift Technologies Inc. earlier this month.