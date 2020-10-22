Richmond-based CarLotz to trade on Nasdaq and expand nationwide

CarLotz, a Richmond-based company that sells used vehicles on consignment and splits profits with the owners, plans to become a publicly traded company and to expand nationwide.

CarLotz was founded by three local entrepreneurs in 2011. On Thursday, it announced that it will combine with Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., a Miami-based publicly traded, special-purpose acquisition company that trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The deal values CarLotz at about $827 million and is expected to close by the end of this year. It would make CarLotz a publicly traded company, with shares listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol LOTZ.

CarLotz opened its first store off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County in 2011, and its second location opened in Henrico County in 2012. The company now has eight sites across Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Illinois and Texas.

"Together our companies will be able to realize CarLotz's mission to transform the used vehicle industry in the U.S.," CEO Michael Bor said on a Thursday conference call with investors. He co-founded CarLotz with Chief Financial Officer Will Boland and Chief Operating Officer Aaron Montgomery.