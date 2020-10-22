Richmond-based CarLotz to trade on Nasdaq and expand nationwide

CarLotz, a Richmond-based company that sells used vehicles on consignment and splits profits with the owners, plans to become a publicly traded company and to expand nationwide.
CarLotz was founded by three local entrepreneurs in 2011. On Thursday, it announced that it will combine with Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., a Miami-based publicly traded, special-purpose acquisition company that trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange.
The deal values CarLotz at about $827 million and is expected to close by the end of this year. It would make CarLotz a publicly traded company, with shares listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol LOTZ.
CarLotz opened its first store off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County in 2011, and its second location opened in Henrico County in 2012. The company now has eight sites across Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Illinois and Texas.
"Together our companies will be able to realize CarLotz's mission to transform the used vehicle industry in the U.S.," CEO Michael Bor said on a Thursday conference call with investors. He co-founded CarLotz with Chief Financial Officer Will Boland and Chief Operating Officer Aaron Montgomery.
Bor said the deal would allow the company to expand its hubs around the country and to invest in technology and marketing. He said the company is projecting 2023 revenue of more than $1.16 billion, but to reach that, it needs more hubs.
"Our growth has been very deliberate and very thoughtful," Bor said. "However, our ambition is to deploy our innovative model nationwide as the untapped demand for our service exists in every region of the United States."
About 60 percent of CarLotz's vehicle inventory comes form corporate partners.
"It is important for us to have hubs all around the country, near our corporate vehicle sourcing partners who want our locations to be near their inventory," Bor said.
He said a key part of the strategy is opening three or four new hubs each quarter over the next several years.
"More hubs equate to more inventory to sell, plus we continue to improve inventory turnover and add and elevate services to both sides of our buyer and seller equation that will generate more revenue," Bor said.
The company said Thursday that a group of investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, KAR Global, McLarty Diversified Holdings, Rick Wagoner – the former CEO of General Motors – and TRP Capital Partners, have agreed to invest $125 million in common stock at $10 per share.
Existing CarLotz shareholders will roll over most of their existing equity and will retain 59% of the combined company’s pro forma equity.
