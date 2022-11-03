Richmond-based CarMax featured in CNBC documentary

Richmond-based CarMax will be featured in an episode of CNBC’s documentary series, “The Shift,” on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

“The Shift” is a series that explores how seven high-growth companies had to navigate a digital transformation to thrive in today’s market. The first CarMax opened in Richmond in 1993 and is the nation’s largest retailer of used vehicles.

In the episode, viewers will learn about CarMax's effort to reinvent the car-buying experience and hear from CarMax executives about how the company has worked to create an immersive digital merchandising strategy for car shoppers. The documentary will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the company’s digital merchandising product team, led by employees based out of the CarMax’s midtown location in Richmond, as they work to evolve the way the company showcases its vehicle inventory online.

The product team demonstrates its approach to developing the technology solution that CarMax uses to feature vehicles on its website, which has an inventory of more than 45,000 cars.