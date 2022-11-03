Richmond-based CarMax featured in CNBC documentary

Tammy Mitchell helped Lamonn Scott buy a vehicle at CarMax in Midlothian on April 13. The used car market is red-hot nationwide.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eric Martin (left), assistant vice president for product design, and Jim Lyski, the chain’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, oversaw the space configuration in CarMax’s new office in the Putney Building that is part of the Sauer Center development.
“The Shift” is a series that explores how seven high-growth companies had to navigate a digital transformation to thrive in today’s market. The first CarMax opened in Richmond in 1993 and is the nation’s largest retailer of used vehicles.
In the episode, viewers will learn about CarMax's effort to reinvent the car-buying experience and hear from CarMax executives about how the company has worked to create an immersive digital merchandising strategy for car shoppers. The documentary will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the company’s digital merchandising product team, led by employees based out of the CarMax’s midtown location in Richmond, as they work to evolve the way the company showcases its vehicle inventory online.
Will Keck has been a lot of things: a foster kid, a soccer standout, a musician, a touring rapper, and a convicted felon who spent three months in jail after pleading guilty for distribution of marijuana. Now he's launching CNTR (A Creative Space), at 318 W. Broad St., a retail shop featuring Virginia-based streetwear, an art gallery showcasing local artists and a co-working space that includes Richmond’s first Black-owned hemp company.
Local workers for the nation’s largest federal call center contractor announced their pledge to go on strike Tuesday morning. Roughly 200 of the companies employees participated. They are demanding better pay, relief from back-to-back calls and protection from abusive callers. The physical strike was planned to take place from about 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
