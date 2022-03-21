Richmond-based laboratory equipment company Grenova gets 'significant' investment from private equity firm

A Connecticut-based private equity firm has joined with other investors to take a majority stake in Grenova Inc., a company that was founded in Richmond and has seen steady growth supplying sterilization equipment for laboratories.

Peloton Equity LLC, a private equity firm that invests in innovative healthcare companies, said Monday it has closed a recapitalization of Grenova. The investment firm was joined by accounts managed by Hamilton Lane and Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners, along with Grenova's management and other investors.

Grenova was founded in 2014 by Ali Safavi, who had previously worked for a laboratory automation company in North Carolina. Safavi started the company with the goal of reducing the vast amounts of plastic waste that is discarded from laboratory operations.

The company makes equipment that sterilizes laboratory equipment such as pipettes, the small tools used to transfer samples in medical diagnostic tests and research projects such as drug development.

Since its founding, Grenova has gained laboratory customers in various industries and expanded its operations in the Richmond area several times.

Last year, Grenova relocated its operations from a 10,000-square-foot facility in the Manchester area of South Richmond to a 35,000-square-foot building at 1900 Ellen Road just north of Scott's Addition. The company also announced plans to invest $10.6 million to expand its production and hire 250 people over the next three years.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Michael O' Rourke, a principal at Peloton, said the firm's investment is "significant."

"Our foundational investment thesis is to invest in growing healthcare companies," O'Rourke said.

"With Grenova, certainly we see a very compelling future of growth for a variety of reasons," he said. "They are at the forefront of some massive trends that are driving healthcare forward."

Among those are personalized medicine, treating specialty populations, and consumer-driven diagnostics and testing, O'Rourke said.

Those markets have tremendous projected growth, and that trickles down to the amount of plastic lab consumables that these labs are going to consume," he said. "Grenova offers a pretty unique solution to those end markets, which is to reduce costs, and also to reduce waste."

The is the second investment that Peloton has made in a Richmond-area company in less than a year. In 2021, the firm backed a group of executives in acquiring firstSTREET for Boomers and Beyond Inc. - a Chesterfield County company that develops and sells direct-to-consumer health and lifestyle products for seniors - and rebranded the business as Journey Health & Lifestyle Brands.