Richmond-based Naborforce expands home help service into Atlanta, Ga. market

A Richmond-based company that connects aging adults to a network of care providers is expanding into one of its largest markets yet.

Naborforce, which was founded by local entrepreneur Paige Wilson in 2018, said this week it has started offering its service in the Atlanta, Ga., area.

"Atlanta makes sense for all kinds of reasons," said Wilson, a former finance industry executive who founded Naborforce after her own experience caring for her aging mother inspired her to create a business that would help others with doing the same.

Naborforce provides an online platform where aging adults or their family members can hire people in their own communities - called "nabors" who will work part-time to perform non-medical household chores such as laundry and shopping, or simply provide occasional visits and companionship for people who need assistance or someone to check on them in their homes.

The company has signed up more than 1,000 nabors and more than 1,000 clients and is available in Virginia in the Richmond area, as well as Charlottesville, Williamsburg, and Virginia Beach.

The company also has expanded its service area to the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill and Charlotte areas of North Carolina, as well as the Bethesda, Md., area.

Wilson said the company is getting calls from people all over the nation who ask if its service is available in their area.

She said the Atlanta area made sense as a new market because of many factors, including the population of people there over the age of 75 who may need help in their homes, as well as the population of people roughly between the ages of 45 and 65 who may be available to provide the kind of work and companionship demanded.

"We also look at volunteerism rates, because that is a good proxy for the kind of folks who would be good nabors," Wilson said.

"We have said it before - there is no question that COVID-19 has increased the need for Naborforce," Wilson said. "One of the biggest reasons is that even more people are looking to age in place. It is a trend that is not going away."

"Really, the main thing we are solving beneath all of this is loneliness and isolation," she said.

The prices for Naborforce services range from $25 to $33 an hour, depending on the market. Wilson said the average client is using the service four to six hours a week.