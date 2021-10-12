Richmond-based startup Naborforce is offering its care-giving service as a benefit companies can provide to their employees

A Richmond-based startup company that offers an online tool for people to help out senior citizens in their communities now wants companies to offer its service as a benefit for their employees.

Naborforce, founded by local entrepreneur Paige Wilson in 2018, operates a website that connects aging adults to a network of care providers - called "Nabors" - who can earn some extra cash by performing household chores, doing errands or just offering companionship to seniors.

The Naborforce service is now available in the Richmond, Charlottesville and Williamsburg areas of Virginia and in the Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill area of North Carolina, as well as the Bethesda, Md., area.

On Tuesday, the company announced that it is now opening up its service as a benefit that employers can offer for employees who face the challenges of caring for aging family members.

"About one in four employees are taking care of an older parent," said Wilson. "In the next five years, that is going to double, so about 50% of employees will be taking care of an older parent."