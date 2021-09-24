Richmond-based urgent care provider Patient First reduces hours, citing 'unsustainable' jump in patient visits

Although the change is described as temporary, Patient First said it currently does not know when it will return to normal hours of operation.

The company could not say how much of the surge in patient visits is a result of COVID-19 infections.

"Our increase in patient visits is not from one particular illness or set of symptoms," said Taylor Robertson, Patient First's director of community relations.

Robertson said a number of patients currently are coming in with upper respiratory symptoms, which is not uncommon. "These cases typically represent a large percentage of our visits," Robertson said. "Some of these patients test positive for COVID-19, but most do not. We are also seeing an increase in visits for various routine injuries and illnesses."

The company also could not say how many of the patients are coming to Patient First after being diverted from hospitals or other healthcare providers.

"Any answer we provide would be speculative," Robertson said.

While Patient First couldn't point to a diversion of patients, Dr. Todd Parker, an emergency physician and president-elect of the Virginia College of Emergency Physicians, said hospital emergency departments around the state are seeing a surge in patients.