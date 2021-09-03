Richmond City Council considering tax incentive program for tech industry businesses

Authorized by legislation the General Assembly adopted in the 1990s, other cities and counties have adopted technology zone ordinances as a way to incentivize business development in their communities. Chesterfield County, for example, has five distinct technology zones to encourage manufacturing and commercial development.

Like the city of Fairfax, the proposed Richmond technology zone would cover the entirety of the city, according to a staff report on the ordinance.

Leonard Sledge, the city's director of economic development, did not respond to questions Friday about the bill, but had previously made the appeal to the council finance committee when it last met in July. (All public City Council meetings were suspended in August in observance of the body's annual vacation period.)

“It is hard to tell at this point in part because it’s a question of how to categorize and identify what businesses would be considered a technology business,” Sledge said in the committee meeting. “We are in favor of programs that stimulate business growth and job creation. We would just respectfully ask for more time to fully understand impacts of the legislation.”