Tom Barkin, president and CEO for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said he was in favor of the recent interest rate hike from 4.75% to 5% and that the Fed needed to be nimble in the face of an economy that has its uncertainties.

Barkin presides over the Fed’s Fifth District, which covers South Carolina; North Carolina; Virginia; Washington, D.C.; West Virginia; and Maryland.

The failures of Silicon Valley Bank — one of the 20 largest banks in the nation — and Signature Bank have been linked to their overexposure to assets in volatile cryptocurrencies. SVB announced it was selling securities for a $2.25 billion loss, which triggered a run on the bank while it had a mismatch of assets and liabilities. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation moved quickly to ensure that deposits at those banks would be protected above the historic $250,000 limit.

Barkin said the broader implications of those events are unclear and that some banks are having separate issues, but that the overall system remains solid.

“Overall deposit flows appear relatively stable,” Barkin said. “Banks have worked with intensity to ensure they have adequate liquidity. And as I’ve talked to banks in my district, I’ve been encouraged by the resilience I’ve seen.”

The fresh uncertainty of the collapse of these banks means that monetary leaders will have to weigh the new potential weakness in the banking sector against numbers for the overall economy, which were strong just before the SVB collapse.

About 351,000 jobs had been added to the economy over the previous three months — four times the pace needed to keep up with labor force growth — and unemployment remained low. The consumer price index, a measure of inflation, was 6%, trending downward for eight straight months while the core inflation rate had dropped to 5.5%, down from 6.6% in September.

Barkin said he is eying three conditions that might cause inflation to take a slower journey back down to the Fed’s 2% inflation rate target.

First, many of the pandemic economic conditions are still alive and well. Such things as excess personal savings, government monetary outlays and short inventories in automobiles and homes continue as the labor market continues to be tight.

The second condition, he said, is that workers are pushing for higher wages to make up what was lost to inflation, particularly in health care, utilities and food.

Barkin’s third condition is that businesses across the board are starting to raise their prices after two years of inflation, something they have not done much recently.

Barkin said he voted for the recent 25-basis-point increase, having seen continued inflationary pressures in the broader economy.

“If you back off on inflation too soon, inflation comes back stronger, requiring the Fed to do even more, with even more damage,” he said. “With inflation high, broad-based and persistent, I didn’t want to take that risk.”

The Fed, he added, should be “nimble” in acting for further rate increases as newer economic factors develop.

“If inflation persists, we can react by raising rates further. It was only a few weeks ago that some were calling for a 50-basis-point increase,” Barkin said. “And if I am wrong about the pricing dynamics at play, or about credit conditions, then we can respond appropriately.”

