Richmond gains an extra Fortune 500 company this year, is up to eight

The Richmond area landed its traditional seven companies on the newest edition of the Fortune 500, which was released on Monday, but they were joined by an eighth.

Arko Holdings made the list at No. 498. The Henrico-based company owns a number of convenience store concepts, including Fas Mart locally.

According to Fortune, the company brought in $6.4 billion in revenue during the last fiscal year, an increase of 88%.

The Fortune 500 list, which is compiled annually, represents the US's largest companies by total revenue. Per the magazine, the companies represent two-thirds of the U.S. GDP with $16.1 trillion in revenues and $1.8 trillion in profits.

Building on its strong showing last year, Performance Food Group, a Goochland-based company, is once again the area's top performer on the list.

PFG finished No. 112 overall, with revenues of $30.4 billion last year, an increase of 21.2%.

(Capital One, a large area employer, finished four slots ahead, at No. 108, but is headquartered in McLean, not Goochland.)

Altria Group was the second-highest performer of locally-based companies, coming in at No. 165 with $21 billion in revenue.

Also making the list was:

No. 174, CarMax ($20.1 billion in revenue)

No. 257, Dominion Energy ($17.7 billion)

No. 289, Markel ($12.8 billion)

No. 361, Owens & Minor

No. 434, Genworth Financial