Richmond Greyhound station back on the market

The Arthur Ashe Boulevard Greyhound bus station is back on the market after being bought by Connecticut-based hedge fund Twenty Lake Holdings last month.

The company is selling the station and 5-acre parcel near The Diamond as a redevelopment opportunity, according to a listing with Commonwealth Commercial Partners.

While it is unclear how much Twenty Lake paid for the site, city property records value the property at $9 million with its current transit-oriented nodal district zoning, which allows for up to 12 stories of mixed-use opportunities.

The 2910 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. property is near several current and upcoming projects, including the $2.4 billion, 67-acre Diamond District is slated to begin this year.

Plans for that project call for 2,863 rental units, 157 for-sale homes, 935,000 square feet of office space; two hotels totaling 330 rooms, 195,000 square feet of retail, 6,800 parking spaces and an 11-acre park.

Multiple projects are moving forward in the surrounding Scott's Addition area.

Twenty Lake bought some of the stations in the Greyhound portfolio for $140 million. U.K.-based FirstGroup, formerly Greyhound’s parent company, announced the sale in late September.

The Richmond station opened in 1982.

Michael Morris, first vice president of Commonwealth Commercial’s brokerage team, is heading the sale with colleagues Jim McVey and James Lynde. Morris said that while there is no definitive price set for the property, the team anticipates selling for significantly higher than the assessed value. He said it's likely to become a mixed-use single-family development.

Morris said the team has already received offers and anticipates a sale in upcoming months.

