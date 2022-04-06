Richmond home decor retail store Tinker's to close after 34 years in business

Tinker’s, an independent home decor store that has operated in Richmond for 34 years, is closing.

The decision to shutter the retail store comes months after owner Sharon Coleman’s husband and co-founder, Anthony Coleman, died in early February, the business said in an announcement on Wednesday.

The store, located at 2409 Westwood Avenue, will have an ongoing 15% off sale effective immediately. Store hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

New furniture, fixtures, displays, antiques, merchandise, and miscellaneous items will be brought out each week, but furniture delivery will not be available, the business said.

Tinker’s retail store is the sister business to Tinker & Company, one of the largest furniture restoration businesses on the East Coast, which is continuing to operate.

“I opened in 1988 and I have watched my kids, and my customer’s kids grow up. I have seen them buy their first toy, their first piece of furniture for their apartment, and now, their first toys for their children,” Sharon Coleman, owner of the retail business, said in the announcement.

“It warms my heart and I never imagined that my life story would be so rewarding,” Coleman said. “I’m going to miss it, but it just doesn’t feel right to keep the business going without Tony. It has been a true honor to have touched so many people’s lives and I hope that you will stop by, pick up some Tinker keepsakes and have one last photo at our angel wing mural.”