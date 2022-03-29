Richmond International Airport sees gains in February traffic

Passenger traffic at Richmond International Airport is close to getting back to its pre-pandemic levels.

The airport reported Tuesday that passenger traffic in February stood at about 240,095 passengers, or a 77.2% recovery from the airport's pre-pandemic “best February ever” passenger count from 2020 just before COVID-19 hit and devastated U.S. and global travel.

The airport reported on Tuesday that 121,703 passengers departed on fights in February, while 118,392 arrived on flights. Overall, that was a nearly 134% percent increase from February of 2021.

The airport has come close to a full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic several times in the past year, but that recovery was delayed by the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus this past fall and winter, as well as weather conditions.

"Last summer we averaged in the mid-80s [recovery] and we stayed in that general range through the end of the year," said Troy Bell, a spokesman for Richmond International Airport. "We had a couple of months that spiked to about 92%."

"It was obvious that January was impacted by the omicron variant," Bell said. "The recovery rate was about 68%. Plus, we had a lot of cancellations. We had 329 cancellations in January," due to weather.

"March is looking better than February" in passenger counts, Bell said.

The airport also reported an increase in mail volume of almost 52% for February but an overall decrease of 12.9% for total cargo shipments. For the first eight months of this fiscal year, total cargo volume has decreased 8.7%. Bell said one reason for that could be that fewer people are relying on product shipments from e-commerce orders now than during the height of the pandemic.

Flights from Richmond could be expected to increase this spring and summer after low-cost airline Breeze Airways announced earlier this month it is adding nonstop flights from Richmond International Airport to five U.S. destinations that currently are not offered nonstop by any other airlines that fly from the airport.

The flights, expected to start May 19, will include Jacksonville, Fla.; San Francisco, Calif.; Hartford, Conn.; Las Vegas, Nev., and Providence, R.I.