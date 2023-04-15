A Richmond-based designer, manufacturer and distributor of medical instruments has appointed a new leader amid its growing trajectory worldwide.

Grenova Inc. has named Lane Major, a former Stryker Spine executive and K2M Inc. co-founder, as its president and CEO.

Major comes to the company with 20 years of experience in the life sciences space as an entrepreneur, executive and board member. He also will retain a spot on Grenova’s board.

After co-founding K2M in 2004, Major is credited with helping grow the company from $0 to $300 million in revenue before selling the company to Connecticut-based Peloton Equity LLC in 2018. K2M became Stryker Spine after it was purchased.

He helped take that company — which sells small implants for spinal surgeries — from the startup phase to a public company before it was eventually acquired.

Major said his leadership at Grenova, a high-profile medical manufacturer in Richmond, coincides with a positive outlook for the company.

“When we look at the market opportunity we have, we have green field all over the world,” Major said. “We have just scratched the surface on the potential for customers. And in the face of that, we are working on some pretty innovative technologies that are coming down the pike.”

Grenova specializes in equipment used by clinical laboratories to sterilize their essential tools — mainly tiny, plastic pipette tips that resemble miniature nozzles, commonly used by lab technicians to transfer liquids and conduct tests.

Those tools have historically been disposable, but Grenova’s products give companies a way to reuse them.

The benefit is twofold — first, it’s more cost-effective to clean tools than it is to use disposables. Two, it’s said to be more environmentally sustainable. The company estimated in 2021 that it had sterilized more than 700 million pipette tips, saving about 2 million pounds of plastic waste worldwide.

Its main product has been a box-like device under the brand name TipNovus, used to clean hundreds of pipette tips per hour. Another product, TipLumis, stores pipette tips in a temperature-controlled UV light environment, keeping them sterile for future use.

The company started in a 10,000-square-foot office and manufacturing space in South Richmond before moving to a 35,000-square-foot building at 1900 Ellen Road just north of Scott’s Addition in 2021.

Peloton Equity purchased a majority stake in Grenova in March 2022 for an undisclosed fee. That was the same group that acquired Major’s previous company.

When asked whether he saw Grenova taking a similar path as K2M, and going public, Major said it was a possibility, but one of several paths the company could take.

“We want to be a globally successful organization. That means making a meaningful impact in this space defined by market penetration, our ability to grow to do more things, and making an environmental impact, which is a mission that charges this employee base,” he said.

As of 2022, the company had 300 laboratory operations customers in various industries such as commercial, government and university labs.

Grenova was founded in 2014 by Ali Safavi with the specific goal of reducing environmental waste from labs, and updating industry standards around medical waste.

Safavi is now the company’s chief experience officer, or CXO, and will retain a space on the company’s board.

“The heart and soul that’s gotten Grenova to the point that it is today nearly 10 years later, is a result of Ali’s vision and passion,” Major said.

Major said Safavi is someone with his finger on the pulse of the company’s customers and what its future innovation could look like.

The company is defined as being in the “growth” stage of its lifecycle, which is usually when companies reach profitability and start to grow their bottom line.

The company’s move from South Richmond to Scott’s Addition in 2021 included plans to add 250 jobs over the next three years and $10.6 million in capital investment.

