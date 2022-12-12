Richmond men's clothing store Ledbury is moving from Broad Street at the end of the year

Luxury shirtmaker Ledbury is moving from its brick-and-mortar home in the Arts District at the end of the year for a new storefront. The new location is yet to be decided but CEO Paul Trible expects it to open sometime during the spring.

The upscale brand has sold men’s shirts, sport coats, sweaters and footwear from its shop at 315 W. Broad Street since moving there in 2016. Trible said he expects the new store to open somewhere near the West End or in Short Pump.

“We want to create a flagship experience similar to what we have here just in a new location a little bit closer to the customer base,” Trible said.

More than 90% of the brand’s sales are through e-commerce but the brick-and-mortar store has in-person benefits like a made-to-measure lounge and a bespoke workshop for customers to have fittings and custom-made pieces.

Trible said the company is looking for a space that can combine those three physical pieces of the business to continue Ledbury’s flagship experience. The in-person store is used to both introduce new people to the brand and also give them an in-person feel for the materials. Customers can also give real-time feedback about the fit.

The company’s lease on West Broad Street is coming to an end. Trible said its store near the city’s business center hadn’t seen the foot traffic it did before the pandemic when corporate workers shifted to working from home.

“Our guy is a working guy, maybe he’s traveling from out of town on business and stops by the Jefferson then Ledbury because the concierge told him it would be a good place to shop,” Trible said. “Or it’s somebody traveling to the downtown office on a daily basis. There’s just been a reduction of that so it's better for us to be closer to where people are on a daily basis.”

The company’s downtown location also houses two floors of office space above the store for its 17 employees. Tribe said the ideal space would have offices for executive and production staff alongside the new store, but that the two could be separate. He expects a smaller office space with some of the staff now working remotely.

Ledbury has a third party logistics partner based in Manchester that handles much of the heavy lifting for the online piece of the business. Trible said Richmond buyers account for a significant chunk of e-commerce sales despite the company’s national footprint.

Ledbury moved to the Arts District from its first physical location in Shockoe Slip. The company was co-founded by Trible and Paul Watson in 2009.

The brand is largely recognized for its shirts but has added accessories and accompanying wardrobe pieces, split between both dress and casual options. Trible said Ledbury is planning a spring expansion for its polo shirt program and Tangier, a side brand for footwear. Fall could bring an expansion of its line of sweaters, vests and jackets.

Until then, the company is trying to part with about 4,000 pieces it’s gathered over the past 13 years. Trible said the company is bringing out fresh selections of cut-priced inventory before the move, sometimes to include leftover specialty items from the past like a line of luggage or a leather apron.

