One of Richmond’s most prominent muralists and artists is dipping his toes into the realm of digital art with the release of a new NFT.

Hamilton Glass has risen to prominence in the area for his work behind the now-thriving mural scene. Since 2012, he has created more than 55 murals and public art displays across the region that have helped build a culture of public artists.

His initial jump into the new age realm of non-fungible tokens is an update on one of his old concepts. Glass fans will know that he releases a new logo design for Richmond, stylized as RVA, at the start of every year. Hamilton’s collectible NFT is a new design for 2023.

The digital space and its possibilities are somewhat new to him. This release is partially about experimenting on what he can do with virtual art.

“I wanted to step into this light; this is a new space for me. Hopefully for those that are grabbing one, we can kind of learn this together,” Glass said.

Buyers will spend about $25 for one of up to 1,000 NFTs. Glass is also pairing the NFT with a piece of physical art. Everyone who purchases an NFT will get the RVA design on a signed sticker.

The release also marks a new direction for Glass as an artist. Most of the mural projects that have elevated his name as a Richmond artist have been commissions with creative direction from another party. Glass said he wants to invest more time into art that is not public.

“Moving forward, I’m looking to do more work that comes directly from me. NFTs sounded like a really good way to do that, to give ownership to people of my work,” he said.

The digital art release gives buyers other benefits Glass hopes can drive more community around his craft, something that has been a staple in growing his brand.

Those who buy four tokens will gain access to Glass’ “Buy Me a Coffee” platform, where fans get behind-the-scenes access to some of his events. Platform members often receive limited edition physical gifts from the artist.

Proponents behind the technology say that as time goes on, those collectible pieces could increase in value and be resold. Should that happen, Glass will get a small percentage of the sale fee down the line.

Non-fungible tokens are one-of-a-kind pieces of digital property marked by identification codes and metadata. They are registered on a type of digital infrastructure called a “block chain.”

Intellectual property, royalty rights and terms of the NFT will be secured by local tech startup MINTangible. Each NFT will be MINTangible-certified to have license terms agreed to by Glass. Those terms are bound to the NFT.

The artist will retain the IP rights to the creative work of the NFT while licensing out the digital collectible form for fans to own.

Glass also teamed up with TechRVA — a group pushing to grow Richmond’s tech economy — to help with the release of the NFT. Owners will get access to the group’s Discord chat channels and community as an added digital benefit.

Collectors have to have a digital wallet to store the NFT. Instructions and a purchase page can be found on the TechRVA website.

