Richmond operator of boutique fitness studios opens a new and bigger location in South Richmond (copy)

AnnMarie Grohs had wanted to open one of her boutique fitness studios in South Richmond since 2016.

She eventually found the right spot — in The Hill Standard shopping center on Forest Hill Avenue near Westover Hills Boulevard where The Veil, Blanchard’s Coffee and Stella’s Grocery are tenants.

But then two years ago, the pandemic hit and she put the gym opening on hold. The pandemic had forced her to temporarily close her two locations in the Museum District and Brookland Park neighborhoods.

Grohs finally opened the new studio — she calls it BOHO Quad — last month.

“This concept has been in the works for years,” she said. “This concept got delayed aggressively by the pandemic. When the pandemic hit, I really had to take a look at what was happening and it was to pull back on the location that wasn’t open and focus on the two [locations] that have been established and have been up and running.”

BOHO Quad is bigger and differs from her two other studios.

The 2,500-square-foot studio offers a four-circuit cardio and strength workout of climb, lift, bike and body. The studio also features two cardio circuits (climbing machines and stationary bikes), a weightlifting circuit (lifting stations) and a bodyweight circuit (body workout stations).

“It’s a totally different workout format than at my other studios,” she said. “It was really taking a mix of what we do at the other two studios and then putting them in a format here in a space that is utilized and available to do a format that is a four-circuit option.”

Coming up with the concept and idea for BOHO Quad was the fun part, Grohs said. “There’s not always a lot of new moves in the scheme of weightlifting and workouts. So it really comes down to how can you maximize what people are going to get in a class and work through full body stuff in a timeframe of classes that are 60 minutes.”

Her BOHO Studios location on Sheppard Street in the Museum District, an indoor cycling studio, started in 2013 as an indoor cycling studio. The one on West Brookland Park Boulevard in North Richmond, which opened in 2019, is a yoga and cardio studio.

She’s moving her Museum District studio to renovated space across the street — going from 709 N. Sheppard St. to a bigger spot at 714 N. Sheppard St. The new space will have about 2,100 square feet compared to the 1,500 square feet at the current location.

“We are going to have more space and an old building that is newly renovated so it’ll feel fantastic,” she said, noting that the space had been a laundromat and an alterations shop for years.

She hopes the new space will be ready in about three months.

“That is the plan. We’ve had aggressive delays with the city,” she said. “We should have moved in a long time ago. But we’ve had a lot of big permitting delays that have unfortunately derailed a lot of stuff. So I’m hoping we move in the next three months or it could be four months. But we seem to be further along in the last month than we have been for a while.”