Richmond owner of Metal Supermarkets, a 'convenience store for metal,' wins top award

A former Capital One banker-turned-metal salesman was just named as his company’s top franchisee nationwide, of more than 100 brick-and-mortar locations.

Rob Racine was recognized for the Metal Supermarkets 2022 Franchisee of the Year award. The company noted his dedication to service, operational excellence and tremendous sales growth.

Metal Supermarkets calls itself the world’s largest, small-quantity metal supplier. Each of its franchises is comparable to a “convenience store” for metal buyers. It sells metal pieces like aluminum, hot and cold-rolled steels, stainless steel, alloy steel, galvanized steel, brass, bronze and copper pieces. They can come in small cubes or 20-foot beams. That range appeals to different types of buyer.

“Say you’re a hobbyist, and you want to build a metal sculpture in your back yard or something like that, we’re here for you,” Racine said. “If you’re a contractor or a manufacturer doing a job in town, we also have things that you would need as well.”

Small-batch metal suppliers can be useful for contractors that make bulk orders to cover a project’s material needs. They might get to the end of a job only to realize they slightly underestimated the amount of steel it needed, and are short five 8-foot pieces of angled steel. Metal Supermarkets is small enough to have those kinds of orders ready in an hour.

Then on the other side, their attendants can work with hobbyists who aren’t entirely sure what they need to finish their projects.

Racine said he always wanted to own his own business. After getting an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia and working for Capital One for 12 years, Racine ended up working with a franchising consultant to open Metal Supermarkets. His Richmond store at 1728 Arlington Road opened in 2015 and expanded to Norfolk in 2018 and Newport News earlier this year.

While Racine received the company’s top award for 2022, his Norfolk store was also awarded the Sales Growth Award having recorded a 94% sales increase. The company also said the Norfolk store had a 100% customer service rating. People usually find the business through word-of-mouth.

“People who work with metal tend to know other people who work with metal, whether professionally or as a hobby” Racine said. “Word gets around. It’s amazing I’ve been here seven years and just this morning I had six people tell me they hadn’t heard of us before.”

The franchises are still certified small businesses with Virginia despite registered growth. Virginia classified small businesses as having gross receipts under $10 million over the previous three years with 250 or fewer employees and 51% independent ownership. The company has about 14 employees between the three stores.

While Norfolk has seen tremendous growth, Racine said the total revenues between it and the Richmond store are about the same, but they see different types of sales. Richmond does higher volume for lower totals. Roanoke has fewer sales for larger price tags, buoyed by contractors working on military jobs in the area.

The U.S. Navy has been a big customer for Metal Supermarket’s products in Norfolk for projects both routine and complex.

“They might get military specs for something that was cancelled in 1972. So we’ll scramble to try and find something that’s almost an identical material,” Racine said. “They might need something with a certain tensile strength, and we translate that into another option because what they’re looking for doesn’t exist anymore.”

Racine said he looks for employees with the “willingness” for this type of service because it has become such an integral part of the business.

Included in their knowledge of a variety of metal products, the store also has relationships with complementary trades like local welders, can source materials from its network of franchises and other industry contacts, and even has equipment to do some of the minor prep work some metals might need.

“We’re kind of a one-stop shop,” Racine said.

Racine says he’s eying a possible westward expansion location in the near future. The Richmond store gets customers from as far as Charlottesville and the entrepreneur said there’s been plenty of interest for a store in the area. He said he’s currently favoring a location along Interstate 81 possibly in the Staunton area.