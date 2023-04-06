Richmond pharmaceutical company Phlow Corp. has closed on a $36.1 million fundraising round targeted at growing its research and development capabilities.

The funding comes through several undisclosed sources, though Phlow CEO Eric Edwards said investors were “significant” healthcare systems.

The bulk of the cash will go towards growing out the company's contract development and manufacturing organization, which handles outsourced manufacturing for other pharma companies and research and development.

A major piece of Phlow’s secret sauce is in its proprietary processes for “continuous manufacturing,” so drug-making is more efficient and cheaper.

Phlow was founded in 2020 as a public benefit corporation.

It later received a $354 million contract from the federal government to address a shortage of medicines used to fight COVID-19 and build a more robust U.S.-based supply chain for essential medicine. One of its main goals from the feds is to onshore essential drug making from overseas – partially be making it an affordable endeavor – and to restore the nation’s strategic stockpile of essential medicines.

In December, Phlow opened a new lab space at the Virginia Biotechnology Research Park in Richmond alongside Rockville, Maryland-based U.S. Pharmacopeia to research new ways to make medicinces.

The new investment funds received through a Series B financing round will largely be used to support the efforts coming from that lab.

A smaller portion of the new funding will go towards the research and development programs for the company’s efforts to support children’s hospitals, Edwards said. In March 2022, the company started making and delivering several medicines for the Children’s Hospital Coalition, a national group of pediatric hospitals. It has since delivered 225,000 vials of medicine to those hospitals, Edwards said.

The company has achieved close to $500 million in funding. After the initial federal contract award, Phlow received $87 million from the Biden administration as part of an award to the Richmond-Petersburg region under the American Rescue Plan. The company also closed on a Series A financing round that totaled around $20 million.

That initial federal contract – awarded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority – has the potential to rise to $812 million should the company reach required benchmarks set out in the agreement. Edwards said the company is “progressing with meeting those milestones.”

Phlow has also partnered with a consortium of other companies and groups to forward the region’s pharmaceutical mission. That group called the Alliance for Building Better Medicine is led by Activation Capital and includes other groups like AMPAC Fine Chemicals and VCU’s Medicines for All Institute, plus a host of supporting organizations.

Phlow is currently building out its manufacturing facility and local infrastructure in Petersburg alongside Civica Rx. Phlow focuses on the creation of pharmaceutical ingredients while Civica assembles and packages medicines for a network of around 55 hospitals, totaling about one-third of all licensed U.S. hospital beds.

