Richmond ranks 8th on list of largest rent increases this year in U.S.

Richmond ranked No. 8 on a national list of cities with the highest increases in rent for a one-bedroom housing unit.

The July report from Rent.com said the average cost in Richmond jumped 35.7% compared with last year. A one-bedroom unit was $1,512, according to the report. Numbers are based on the website’s multifamily rental property inventory.

The highest increase was in Austin, Texas, where the average price grew by 108.2% to $3,257 a month. Also ahead of Richmond are Jersey City, N.J. (up 51.6%); Tempe, Ariz. (up 49.3%); New York City (up 41%); Salt Lake City (up 40.5%); Long Beach, Calif. (up 39.6%); and Fremont, Calif. (up 38.2%).

The U.S. average was $1,701 a month, up 25.3%.

Nationally, rental prices have increased as the housing market surged and made homeownership more expensive. That trend has cooled, with existing home sales falling 5.4% last month from May, according to the National Association of Realtors.

