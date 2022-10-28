Richmond rapper opens new gallery, recording studio and co-working space on W. Broad St.

He’s only 33 years old, but, by his own description, Will Keck’s life already has been “quite a journey.”

A foster kid who shuttled between homes and was living on his own by the time he was 17, a soccer standout whose college career abruptly ended after a health scare, a musician who had turned to hip hop to fill the void left by the absence of soccer and became a touring rapper who found success but rarely satisfaction, a convicted felon who spent three months in Prince William County jail after pleading guilty for distribution of marijuana.

Prison was his wake-up call, he said. In recent years, he has remade himself as an entrepreneur, determined to help others pursue their dreams as he redefines his.

“It feels like a lifetime already,” he says, “but I’ve got a ton to go.”

The newest development for Keck is the opening of CNTR (A Creative Space), a retail and co-working space for musicians and other creatives that is an extension of his theMSQshop, which he opened earlier this year in Richmond’s Arts District at 318 W. Broad St. theMSQshop provides brand design, creative content services and a recording and production studio. Keck’s business venture also includes a retail shop featuring Virginia-based streetwear, an art gallery showcasing local artists and a co-working space that includes Richmond’s first Black-owned hemp company.

The grand opening for CNTR will be held 5-10 p.m., on Friday , as part of RVA First Fridays, and will feature live music, an art exhibition and pop-ups from local vendors.

The opening of CNTR signals the next step in Keck’s shift from being in the spotlight with his own music to working “behind the scenes and helping others bring their visions to life,” he said.

“Whether it be music or they need a commercial for their business or they need a logo or they need help with creative direction, anything along those lines, I’m here for that,” he said. “Just helping them get to a point that they’re successful and living their dreams. I feel a lot more personal satisfaction doing that.”

Keck still makes music, but, as he says, business is now his career. For example, he manages Rudy Walker, a singer-songwriter and recording artist who will perform at the CNTR grand opening.

Walker started working earlier this year with Keck, who has been advising him on “the positioning of my music brand,” Walker said.

“He’s one of the most dynamic creatives I know,” Walker said in an email. “He has a lot of knowledge about the industry and how to reach fans as an independent artist, and his knowledge and resources have been making a major impact on me, as an indie artist. Will's creative brilliance has helped me level up my brand's reach.”

Working through theMSQshop and CNTR “gives me a unique opportunity to network with artists, producers and singers around the city in an inclusive and safe space,” Walker said.

As a rapper performing under the name “OG Illa,” Keck found his own success in music. But while music provided a realm for expressing himself and a means for overcoming an ungrounded childhood, it did not bring him the sort of fulfillment you might expect.

“I wrote a line in a song, ‘I’m tired of making moments and never living them,’” he said. “Even when I was on tour, I was doing these great things for myself with music, but it was always, ‘What’s next? What’s next?’ I was in New York, and I killed a show. Absolutely killed it. Hundreds of people there, rocking out. But the whole time, I’m like, ‘This isn’t enough, I need thousands of people here.’

“I wasn’t living in the moment and just really absorbing it and understanding it.”

But his lowest moment came with his incarceration (“Selling drugs is the easiest job in the world … but I failed at it. I got caught. I lost my freedom over it. I lost all the money I made.”)

Yet, prison became his crossroads.

“At one point, I was sitting in my bunk in jail, and I realized I can’t blame anybody for this. It was my fault. I knew better, and I really did know I was meant to do more than selling drugs. I knew that, but it was a wake-up call.”

He called a friend on the outside who was going about her life, and he realized “the world doesn’t stop spinning because I’m locked up.” He also was surrounded by people who were making excuses for their predicaments, but they also seemed “to be cool with the lifestyle they were living, and I realized that wasn’t the lifestyle for me.”

After his release, Keck began the long road back, though his reformation has been neither instant nor easy. He started out doing freelance graphic design, which expanded into directing music videos and consulting for branding, studio sessions and more, eventually leading theMSQshop, which started as a blog and evolved into a bricks-and-mortar enterprise when the opportunity arose to lease a building in the Arts District. He also co-owns a record label, HLGNLIFE Records.

He’s in a place now where his prospects are looking up and life is good. He’s a father, he has a fiancé, he has a home.

“Not just somewhere I live, I have a home, I have somewhere I’m safe and I’m loved,” he said. “I’ve never had that before in my entire life.”