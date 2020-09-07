Richmond’s acclaimed craft brewing industry seeks to right ship after struggling through beginning of pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Chaotic,” “agonizing,” “devastating,” a “roller coaster,” a “free fall” — these are the descriptors the people behind Richmond-area breweries use to depict the adverse effects the coronavirus pandemic has had on the region’s acclaimed craft brewing scene.

“It was just such a shocking series of weeks; the news just kept getting worse,” said Tom Sullivan, co-founder and general manager of Ardent Craft Ales. “And these waves of realization would just roll over not just this brewery or that brewery, but the whole industry.”

When the pandemic hit in March, tasting rooms closed and restaurants canceled keg orders as breweries felt an immediate economic impact.

But now, six months into the pandemic, local breweries — a staple of Richmond's dining scene — say they're seeing signs of hope and recovery.

More than 80% of brewers in Virginia make a majority of their revenue from their tasting rooms, according to Brett Vassey, president and CEO of the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild.

When revenue stopped coming in to Ardent, it affected everyone who has a hand in the business, some of whom agreed to defer payments due until the brewery was able to get back on its feet, Sullivan said.