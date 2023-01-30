Richmond startup Brandefy poised for major growth in 2023 after launching first line of beauty products

Richmond-based startup Brandefy is applying its knowledge gained from years in the beauty space to make its inaugural leap into retail.

The company, begun as a mobile app for a community of enthusiasts with a shared love of lotions, cleansers and makeup, is poised for major growth in 2023 after last year’s retail launch of an eight-product beauty line, says founder and CEO Meg Pryde.

Brandefy’s new line consists of premium products at an affordable price. The “superstar” of the bunch is its 15% Vitamin C + E Ferulic Acid Serum. It’s designed to help stimulate collagen under the skin to help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and skin discoloration. The Ferulic acid serum is priced at $49 while a similar serum from one of the most well-known beauty companies sells for $169.

The product line is rounded out with a skin-plumping serum, anti-aging cream, sunscreen, oil-free moisturizer, cleanser, face mask, and eye serum with retinol and niacinamide. They are sold on its website, mobile app and Amazon.

Pryde expects the product line to grow after its strong debut year in a market with an estimated 30 million consumers.

“With our growth last year, you can feel that it was just starting to scratch the surface,” Pryde said. “We’re still an infant in our world. And we are excited to move to that next stage because we can get our product into the hands of so many more people.”

Pryde started the company in Charlottesville in 2017 in the University of Virginia startup incubator program. It was later selected to work with Lighthouse Labs, a Richmond nonprofit business accelerator. It’s also a member of Startup Virginia, a Richmond business incubator.

Brandefy recently relocated its offices from Startup Virginia’s space at the Michael Wassmer Innovation Center in Shockoe Bottom to 4128 Jacque St. in Scott’s Addition. It remains a member of Startup Virginia. The Brandefy team has five members and is in the middle of hiring a new director of operations.

Brandefy was largely founded on the idea that the quality of a beauty product doesn’t always correlate to the price a retailer is charging.

Pryde said that beauty companies typically target margins where just 10% is spent on the actual product; the other 90% is gross profit.

“[Those margins] are unlike any other consumer packaged-goods space,” Pryde said. “They even spend more on expensive, unsustainable packaging than the actual product inside. That’s one of the things we’re looking to change by sharing information.”

Through Brandefy’s website and app, shoppers can compare prices and ingredients of skin care and cosmetic products. It also compares other factors, such as whether a brand used animal testing in a product. Some of the most upscale brands charge higher prices for the same or lesser ingredients used in other products on the market.

In a brutally competitive space, Brandefy’s app has continued gaining traction year over year. The company had 500,000 sessions – when someone uses the app for at least 10 seconds – in August 2021. It’s kept up that growth with over 1 million sessions monthly. It’s also on schedule to have more than 500,000 downloads across iOS and Android devices within the next 60 days, a growth of six times since 2019.

“The streets are lined with dead consumer-review apps,” Pryde said. “The reason we’re so successful is that we’re not saying this one product is right for everyone. Instead, it gives comparable options. That puts the onus on the individual. They’re the anchor of what they like versus getting what everyone else is getting.”

The Brandefy app has also cultivated a community of “beauty junkies” who are excited by cosmetics, love their skin care routine and are always trying new products and making improvements.

Products listed on the site have comment sections where people leave reviews that Brandefy encourages to be honest and thoughtful. It also has a “community” tab where people ask questions about which products might fit their specific skin type or needs. Those questions frequently have multiple responses from other community members.

“The people that we’ve attracted to the app are genuinely interested in helping other people,” Pryde said. “It’s just been a really positive place for people to learn.”

Brandefy’s new product line was largely inspired by its app users. The company is focusing largely on its current line in the coming year, but it has more concepts in the pipeline based on what its users say they’re looking for.

Brandefy also offers consumers the choice of a one-time purchase or a subscription for its products through its website, with delivery increments from four to 12 weeks. Subscriptions lower prices by 30%.

Although many businesses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, Brandefy grew. It continues to be buoyed by its belief that quality beauty regimens don’t have to come with premium prices. In addition, expectations for an economic downturn have been a boost to the brand.

“There has been a lot of growth over the last couple of months, several weeks even, that isn’t explainable unless you factor in the changing economic times,” Pryde said.

She cited similarities to grocery-buying trends, where customers often switch to cost-effective private labels when the economy slows, but continue using those products when things inevitably return. So Brandefy’s short-term gains could translate to even more long-term success. And its efforts aren’t going unnoticed.

The company’s performance earned it a place as one of “15 indie beauty brands you need to try in 2023,” according to InStyle, a national fashion, beauty and lifestyle magazine.

“We’re expecting tremendous revenue and community growth, launching new products toward the second half of the year and improving our branding to be sleeker,” Pryde said.

PHOTOS: Richmond's Brandefy