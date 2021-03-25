Richmond startup company Naborforce, which connects seniors with helpers, expands into Raleigh, N.C., market

"Our revenue - really in the last six months - has [more than] tripled," Wilson said. "In fact, now with the vaccine getting pretty widespread in that at-risk senior population, our client signups in March have doubled from February."

The company has facilitated about 14,000 hours of neighborly work since it started, Wilson said. About 400 seniors are now using the platform and about 300 Nabors are providing help through it. Nabors provide an average of about four hours a week of services, and the clients hire Nabors for an average of about four hours a week, at a flat charge of $25 per hour daytime and $30 on weekends and evenings.

The Raleigh, N.C., market made sense as a third market, and the company's first outside of Virginia, Wilson said.

"The reality is that we get calls from everywhere, everybody needs us," she said.

"We wanted to identify a market that was outside of Virginia, had attributes similar to Richmond and was driveable for our first out-of-state market. Raleigh fits all those," Wilson said.

The company is expecting to add the Chapel Hill and Durham, N.C., areas by the summer. It is also expecting to add as many as four new markets this year and 10 markets in 2022, including several more in Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina.

The company employs five people full-time employees and a contractor, and it plans to hire four or five more employees within the next six months to work in technology support and business growth.