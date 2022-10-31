Richmond startup offers help for substance abuse with sniffer dog

A Marine veteran and former Henrico County police officer is starting a new local business that’s designed to offer discretion for families, businesses and schools looking to get help for people with drug addictions.

Strategic Canine Group is a private drug detection service founded in the Richmond area. Jeff Ruark is the owner and lead handler for the startup that is looking to merge its privacy with education and prevention efforts.

Ruark and his canine counterpart, Bonnie, can be hired to search for narcotics in such places as homes, private businesses, private schools or events. The two were formerly a K9 unit pair with Henrico, where they worked for about six years. In her police career, Bonnie had close to 1,000 utilizations with almost 400 narcotics finds.

She was ultimately retired from service after Virginia changed its marijuana laws in 2021. Bonnie was trained to find the substance, along with drugs like heroin and methamphetamine. After pot was legalized, she could no longer be used for searches, Ruark said.

At 9 years old, the shepherd mix with a high hunting drive continues to be a capable search canine.

Private services for police-trained dogs first started opening around the early 2010s.

Since then, several businesses of this kind have popped up across the country with dogs trained to search for drugs, firearms and explosives.

Ruark has firsthand experience with the price of drug addiction. He served two combat tours in Iraq, reaching the rank of sergeant.

At least 15 of the people he served with faced overdoses or drug addictions, he said. He also has a familial connection with opioid abuse.

“This is a problem everywhere,” Ruark said. “Where I grew up [in Michigan], I saw the devastation of heroin addiction. I have extended family who have dealt with it. I have seen people with all the potential in the world get addicted and struggle with this.”

While the company is still a startup, Ruark is working to get Strategic Canine Group involved with a network of nonprofits with focuses on drug abuse counseling and prevention to give clients a recovery option if they decide they need it.

“Instead of the police coming in and saying ‘we’re going to dictate the situation,’ I want to be able to connect people with nonprofits and private organizations,” Ruark said.

Privacy is one of the biggest strengths for a company like Strategic Canine Group. Ruark does not report narcotics finds to police. He is not permitted to remove any items from the homes, schools or businesses that he searches.

The only time information would be shared is if the company was served a subpoena by a judge or law enforcement.

Pricing requires a consultation and is based on square footage.

Typically, residential areas would command a slightly higher fee per square foot because of the intimate nature of the space versus a school or a business. An area that’s 2,500 square feet typically takes about an hour to search.

***

The idea for starting the company came after Ruark and his family were affected by a spate of personal tragedies.

Ruark got a distress call from his wife, Ashley, early in 2021. She told him she was driving herself to the hospital because she thought she was having a medical emergency that felt like a panic attack. Ashley ended up losing consciousness and colliding with a tree. She was left with head trauma, an entire leg in a cast and several other broken bones. Ruark took about five weeks off work to care for his wife while she recovered.

He said the break made him want a career path that gave him more time with her and his son. He returned to being a patrol officer after Bonnie was retired from service. Ruark said he was seeking a promotion and didn’t want to start with a new dog if he might have to leave the field. But after the accident, he decided to take Bonnie into his new business.

“I’d heard that people were doing this, and I thought about it. I still had Bonnie and had six years of experience doing it,” Ruark said. “The idea was already floating around in my mind.”

Ashley is a graphic designer by trade and helped with some of the company’s branding. Its logo is an adaptation of a picture taken of Bonnie.

Strategic Canine Group contact The company's website has consultations. It can also be contacted through email at jeff@strategiccaninegroup.com. Instagram: @strategiccaninegroup

While the business is just opening to consultations, when asked about the future, Ruark said he hopes it can grow into a one-stop shop to capture all of the sides of drug abuse.

“I’d love to have a massive canine facility. I’d love to have a detection department, an education department and a prevention department. I’d love to have counselors on staff,” Ruark said.

That includes hiring former narcotics experts and providing a path for veterans leaving the military. As a veteran, Ruark said the hardest part of returning to civilian life is the need for a new mission. He targeted an initial goal of hiring about 15 employees.

“I would love to be able to provide an opportunity for transitioning veterans to have a new mission,” Ruark said. “That’s one of the big things I’ve really thought about is giving somebody that next mission. You can still help your community.”

Initially, he’s just focused on getting the business off the ground and helping some of the families in the community.

“I want to focus on excellence and the service that we provide first and foremost,” Ruark said. “I want to help people and I think after you talk to parents, if you’ve talked to people who have lived this, it just reinforces what I’ve had in my mind from the get-go.”