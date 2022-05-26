Richmond welcomes new brunch spot to the Dairy Bar in Scott's Addition

A new brunch spot is opening in a familiar storefront in Scott's Addition, according to Tang & Biscuit's Director of Operations Ryan Oliver.

Oliver told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that Tang & Biscuit is taking over the Dairy Bar restaurant at 1602 Roseneath Road. The Dairy Bar originally opened in 1946 and has been a Richmond staple ever since.

Husband-and-wife team Bill and Tricia Webb bought the breakfast and lunch restaurant in 1997 and sold the business in 2020 to one of their cooks Corey Martin. The store then quietly closed its doors in 2021.

Next door to the Dairy Bar is Tang & Biscuit where co-owners Dave Gallagher and David Fratkin have run a shuffleboard bar since 2018. The two acquired the Dairy Bar building for an undisclosed amount on March 2022, according to Oliver. The purchase was made as a group including Frank Boehling and Stanley Shield Partnership.

The new concept will be called Biscuits & Gravy and feature the southern-inspired breakfast cuisine that Oliver experienced while growing up in Louisiana.

Oliver said people have already started walking by and peering through the the windows of the space as they prepare to open after Memorial Day.

"We've had a lot of people come through already and asked what's going on, but we're not going to change too much," Oliver said. "We're going to uphold some of the same traditions that people are familiar with."

Oliver has been working with the owners of Tang & Biscuit for nearly three yeas and oversees the food and beverage operations for both spaces.

The menu and Biscuits & Gravy won't deviate too far from American style breakfast combinations customers are familiar with but Oliver is hoping this kitchen will be more of a testing ground for new concepts as well.

"We want to take a new school approach to American style breakfast," Oliver said. "Tang & Biscuit was a menu of necessity, but this menu will have a little more love seeped into it."

Oliver said Biscuits & Gravy may have an elevated menu, but the diner feel is here to say so long as they occupy the 75-year-old space.