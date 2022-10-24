Richmond's Sassy Jones, $80 million e-commerce company, opens brick-and-mortar at Short Pump

What started as a side hustle for Richmond businesswoman Charis Jones has grown into a multimillion-dollar enterprise with Sassy Jones, her line of jewelry, accessories and ready-to-wear women’s clothing.

Earlier this month, Jones hosted a blockbuster red-carpet opening for the new brick-and-mortar Sassy Jones store at Short Pump Town Center. The $200,000 buildout is giving Sassy Jones fans — national and worldwide — a place to come and experience the clothes, beauty products, jewelry and home décor in person.

On opening day, a line stretched down the concourse when the ceremonial ribbon was cut.

“We served them with perfection,” said CEO Charis Jones. “For us, it’s not about how she buys, it’s about how she feels. We wanted her to walk away feeling gorgeous and connected and loved.”

The company, one of the nation’s fastest-growing e-commerce brands, started as an at-home side hustle for Jones while working as a insurance sales agent. She started selling jewelry part time in 2013, but just a few years later decided to jump in full time so that she could be her own boss. That started a 15-month tour where she went to trade shows around the country.

But traveling non-stop left her mentally drained, and she realized it was an unsustainable business model. Instead, Jones turned to the web as a way to boost sales.

She had the idea to set up her tradeshow kit in front of a camera, with the backdrop of her luxurious personal closet. Jones livestreamed herself explaining her different pieces to a digital audience as if she were selling at a trade show. These livestreams, dubbed “Sparkle Parties,” have served as the basis of Sassy Jones’ aggressive growth since 2017.

Jones said her very first Sparkle Party — filmed on the now-defunct livestreaming app Periscope — garnered just 12 viewers, but she sold $600 worth of jewelry. Jones called that conversion rate “amazing,” and doubled down on her web content.

Sparkle Parties have grown since then and eventually migrated over to Facebook Live. Her Sparkle Parties have hosted celebrities like Kim Coles, Cynthia Bailey and some of “The Real Housewives.” Some of the most recent Sparkle Parties have had up to 30,000 viewers.

“Buying online is psychological, there’s always a risk of disappointment,” Jones said. “You can’t always tell what the coloration is due to the contrast of the screen. As popular as e-commerce is, it’s really still up in the air.”

Livestreams gave Jones the chance to interact directly with her customers and to answer their product questions in real time. It also gave her and her fans a place to build community. Hundreds of thousands of people interact with the brand, and each other, through its social media presence. Some fans have posted pictures together on vacation while VIPs — those who spend more than $5,000 — get benefits like Sassy-organized dinners, events or talks with guests like therapists and marriage counselors.

Jones said the company has an estimated value today of about $80 million. In 2020, it was named No. 75 on Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing, privately held businesses measured by revenue and growth with 4,515% growth over the previous three years. In 2021, it was named No. 24 with over 12,000% growth.

Sassy Jones has come a long way from the days when it sold jewelry only. It has become a lifestyle brand with products in beauty, ready-to-wear women’s clothes and home décor all targeted at Black women, a market that is underserved by major fashion labels.

“We’re such a unicorn with wings like a Pegasus. We’re not duplicable; we’re not anyone else,” Jones said. “Even the energy that you get from walking into the store, it ain’t Prada or Gucci. We serve a niche that I am relentless about. And we just cater to her so well where other brands are trying to cover everything. I know who our girl is. There’s no one for her.”

Jones said the brick-and-mortar is now an important place for die-hard fans to have an in-person experience with the brand they follow. The interior was curated to resemble her personal closet, with grand chandeliers and finishes die-hard fans will recognize from Sparkle Parties. The desk Jones first worked from when Sassy Jones was an at-home business is also on display at the store.

Sassy Jones previously opened a brick-and-mortar in Henrico but closed it during the pandemic to focus on e-commerce. Jones said it wasn’t her favorite part of the business the first time around, but that she’s learned a lot about physical retail over the past few years and felt strongly that fans needed a physical location. And more stores are on the way.

Two stores are slated to open later this year in some of the company’s “top e-commerce cities,” with locations yet to be announced. The idea is to have stores all over the country, and internationally, with the Richmond store serving as the blueprint for all of them.