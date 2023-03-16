A family-owned store focused on DIY projects, tools and classes is headed to Short Pump this month.

Minnesota-based Rockler Woodworking and Hardware is opening its first Richmond-area store at 11639 W. Broad St. in late March. The 7,762 square-foot retail storefront will showcase thousands of products and its state-of-the-art classroom will be used for hands-on courses for woodworkers and DIYers of all skill levels.

“Richmond is a great city with a strong woodworking community, and we are excited to be a new resource to help woodworkers and DIY’ers with their projects,” said Joe Kester, Rockler’s vice president of retail. “Rockler prides itself on providing an inviting store experience with experts in-store who can help customers find the right high-quality products, offer quality lumber needs, plus hold fun, hands-on classes to introduce people to the craft.”

Rockler stores sell its own line of specialty woodworking tools. The brand has developed more than 1,000 unique products for craftspeople, and routinely introduces new tools, jigs, hardware and workshop fixtures.

Shoppers at the store will also find power tool brands like Festool, SawStop, Laguna, Skil, Powermatic and JET, among others.

The Short Pump Rockler location will feature a specialty space for lumber shopping. The outlet will have boards, slabs, plywood, veneer and turning blanks suited to woodworking and DIY projects. The store can also cut boards to length for free.

Classes at the store are offered year-round by the team’s expert woodworkers, helping participants make objects like pens, bowls and cheeseboards.

Rockler is celebrating its 68th anniversary this year and has over 40 retail locations across 25 states, plus an extensive online catalog of online shopping. The Short Pump location will be Rockler’s second in Virginia after it opened a Fairfax location last year.