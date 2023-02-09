While many will be watching Sunday’s battle between the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, another fierce competition will rage during the game breaks when, advertisers go head-to-head for the attention of the millions of people tuned into the game.

Commercials have attained their own high status as pop-cultural mainstays of Super Bowl Sunday. A long-running joke says that some people use the restroom during the game so that they can be back in time to see the advertisements. During the game, social media is abuzz with tweets, Facebook posts and memes that rate people’s favorite ads.

“It’s actually one of the few nights of the year when consumers look at advertising not just as the interruption of what they’re watching, but they look at advertising with the same critical eye as many in the field,” said Kelly O’Keefe, founding partner and CEO of Brand Federation, a Richmond brand consultancy.

Around 112.6 million people watched 2022’s Super Bowl showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, according to CNBC. That was 15.9 million more viewers than the year before. The audience in 2023 is expected to draw similar numbers.

O’Keefe, a former professor and chair of the creative brand management program at the VCU Brandcenter, says this year’s ads are expected to follow a specific trend. After years of pandemic turmoil, a war in Ukraine, political division and threats of recession, commercial messaging is expected to stay light and fun.

Advertising agencies spend millions of dollars researching the current cultural zeitgeist in the leadup to a big event like Sunday night’s. They want to ensure that they are striking the right chord with the audience. O’Keefe says that research is showing that people have gotten tired of constant pandemonium.

“We don’t want to be reminded by any of it on Super Bowl Sunday. We want pure escape and advertisers are hearing that,” O’Keefe said. “People are saying ‘don’t give us any challenging social issues to divide the room and don’t give me any big heavy messages. I want light-hearted humor and I want to have a good time.’”

“The cancelation of March Madness in 2020 felt like a collective ‘oh crap’ moment where we realized life was going to be different,” O’Keefe added. “I think this may also be a pinpoint in time that sounds the all clear alarm. It’s saying that its okay to get back into the water, it’s okay to get back to your lives. I think it can be very positive.”

He expects the slate of commercials to have broad demographic representation with “inclusive portrayals” of the nation, depicting mixed-race families and LGBTQ representation.

Mainstay advertisers like beer brands Michelob, Budweiser and Coors are expected to make a return, as well as other well-known companies like Doritos and Downy. O’Keefe expects some streaming entertainment brands and more established names, as opposed to the upstarts and dot coms from previous years.

Much like the year’s lighthearted theme, O’Keefe says the “just plain fun” ads will bring familiar celebrities with a positive public opinion for their messaging — people like Kevin Bacon, Adam Driver, Serena Williams, Paul Rudd and Sarah McLachlan.

Advertisements are a major undertaking, as Fox is expected to seek around $6 million for a 30 second time slot. That cost does not include other expenses like agency fees or celebrity costs. Plus, some companies may elect to spend even more with a full minute commercial.

“The yearly question is always, is it worth it?” O’Keefe said. “Not always. While you’re getting an audience worth having — it’s nearly impossible to get that many eyes on an ad any other time of the year — recall even one day after the Super Bowl ads tends to be very low. It’s one-in-five.”

That risk comes with some offsetting costs. Advertisers like Budweiser use promotions on their products in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl. Companies also host sales competitions to boost numbers for the event while they also get a boost from social traffic both before and after the games. O’Keefe points to the delicate balance of having a memorable commercial that’s known not just for the celebrity it used, but for the actual brand it was advertising.

“It’s a real shootout, its genuine competition,” O’Keefe said. “Just like in the football game, there are winners and there are losers.”

Super Bowl LVII is this Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. to be aired on Fox or streamed on FuboTV. The game will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

