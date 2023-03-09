A Washington state-based apparel business plans to invest at least $50 million to build a 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center in Hanover County, creating 1,000 jobs, the Youngkin administration announced Thursday.

The project, by SanMar Corp., would create the company’s flagship center for East Coast distribution.

The center is being planned in the East Coast Commerce Center, a 128-acre development in the 10400 block of Hickory Hill Road in Ashland. Equity Industrial Partners Corp. and Raith Capital Partners are developing the site.

SanMar was founded in 1971 and is based near Seattle. The privately held company sells T-shirts, sweatshirts, caps, outerwear, bags, and other accessories sold by various retailers. About 30 brands including Nike, Eddie Bauer, The North Face, Carhartt and Champion are distributed through eight centers. Plans for a new Dallas center were announced last month.

The investment Thursday was announced by Gov. Glen Youngkin, who in a statement said the distribution center highlights Virginia’s strategic location, infrastructure and workforce for companies in the logistics field.

“Hanover County has become a regional hub for the U.S. supply chain, and we are proud that the East Commerce Center’s attracted an industry leader like SanMar,” Youngkin said in a statement.

Virginia competed with North Carolina for the project, the governor’s office said.

The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program.

SanMar CEO Jeremy Lott in a statement said: “When we came here, we knew right away that this is a place we wanted to be. As we met and talked with people in the area, we knew this could be a great fit for us and for our future growth. We couldn't be more excited to be here — to fill up this building, to build our team here, and to make this a home for a really long time.”

This story will be updated.

17 archive photos of Regency Mall