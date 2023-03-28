Stone Brewing Co. anticipates that before the end of the year it will be making Sapporo at its Richmond brewery, including all of the Japanese brand’s U.S. products plus the iconic 22 ounce chalice-shaped steel can.

Stone is closing in on a doubling of its brewing capacity to meet the new product line while also leasing a new warehouse space in Henrico and beginning the process to double its Richmond workforce.

The Japanese beer giant acquired Stone in August 2022 for a reported $165 million.

Once fully operational, the Richmond Stone brewery will make about 40% of the company’s total domestic output, with the remaining 60% being made out of Stone’s California operations – southern California is the beer’s highest demand center in the U.S.

California’s operations will produce only Sapporo premium in its flagship 12 ounce cans and bottles. Virginia will produce everything, from Sapporo Premium, to black lager and specialty beers plus the chalice can.

Part of the estimated $33 million of capital upgrades in Richmond is for a new canning line to hold Japanese beers. It is also expanding its basic infrastructure like the boiler, water systems, cold box storage and several new silos for grain storage.

The first post-acquisition expansion effort was the leasing of a warehouse at 943 S. Airport Drive where the company will have a majority of the space – 149,030 square feet. It will hold inbound ingredients, packaging materials, outbound finished beer, plus miscellaneous merchandise.

Stone is primarily known for making IPAs while the flagship Sapporo products are in the form of a lager. The brewing processes are distinct. Stone’s IPAs get their flavor from a much heavier use of hops in the mixture of ingredients. Sapporo uses more yeast and doesn’t have as much hops. They take different times to mature, have different filtration requirement and Sapporo’s alcohol content is lower.

Stone’s combined output between East and West Coast operations is set to double from its current rate to about 720,000 barrels per year.

As part of the acquisition, Sapporo left Stone to appoint leaders for the new project from within. The company’s Nicole Williams and Robert Kuntz were promoted to senior director of brewing operations in Escondido, Calif. and Richmond, respectively, to lead the new productions.

Both Sapporo and Stone are coming off of a stellar growth period in the broader market, according to data by Nielsen. In March, data showed that Sapporo sales had increased 8.5% over the previous 13 weeks, while Stone’s increased 11.2% and total imports increased 1.6%. Craft sales dipped 7.3% while beer overall was down 3%.

Stone’s responsibilities include marketing efforts for Sapporo. Sean Monahan, Stone's chief operating officer, said the goal is to reposition Sapporo from a niche lager often seen as a beer to pair with sushi, into a beer that’s fitting for any occasion.

“If you’re having a Heineken or a Stella, why not have a Sapporo as part of that same drinking occasion?” Monahan said. “It certainly earns it from a quality perspective, so we’re just trying to reframe where that brand lives versus the historical – 'Yeah, it’s my sushi beer.'”

Monahan added that the partnership with Stone should save Sapporo a lot of money on shipping fees from a shortened supply line and that Sapporo will be a lot fresher once it hits shelves across the U.S.

To meet the new production, Stone is projecting to double its number of local employees of around 79. Those new workers will help on the manufacturing side, in brewing and packaging, plus others on the warehousing side of the business. The company’s total U.S. workforce is about 750 people currently between East and West Coasts.

First, Sapporo production in Richmond is scheduled to start during the fourth quarter of 2023, with increased production after that.

Although Stone Brewing has been a mainstay in the drink industry for over 20 years, its 200,000-square-foot facility in Fulton Hill has only been around for six years.

Richmond was able to solidify Stone Brewing as an economic anchor back in 2014-2015, when the city agreed to bond $23 million on behalf of Stone Brewing and help build a brewing facility on Williamsburg Road, which the company leases from the city’s economic development authority.

An additional $8 million was kicked in to renovate the warehouse for a bistro at the Richmond Intermediate Terminal on the James River. As a part of the agreement, Stone must repay the money with interest. The bistro still has yet to be built. Stone has previously told the Times-Dispatch that it is in touch with the Richmond EDA with plans for a finished project. A spokesperson said that plan is still unmoved as of this week.

