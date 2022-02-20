Shake Shack burger chain plans open its first Richmond-area location

Popular fast-casual burger chain Shake Shack is coming to the Richmond region.

The fast-growing New York-based chain plans to build a restaurant at 5400 W. Broad St. on the site of a former's Applebee's restaurant, according to Ashley Peace, president of Sauer Properties Inc., the Richmond-based development company which owns the property that is part of the Willow Place shopping center.

There's no word when the Shake Shack restaurant would open. A representative with Shake Shack could not be reached for comment.

Sauer Properties filed a permit on Feb. 9 to tear down the former Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar, the county's online building permit records show. The restaurant, located about two blocks west of Willow Lawn shopping center, closed in September 2018.

Shake Shack would be next to a First Watch restaurant, which took over a former Ruby Tuesday restaurant space last year.

"We'll be submitting a POD [plan of development] to Henrico County in the next few weeks and demolishing the existing structure soon," Peace wrote in an email. (Sauer Properties is company behind the Whole Foods-anchored Sauer Center project on West Broad Street near the Fan District and owns shopping centers including Libbie Place, Willow Place and Cary Court Park & Shop.)

This would be Shake Shack's fifth location in Virginia - three are in Northern Virginia and one in Virginia Beach that opened in 2019.

Shake Shack is a popular burger chain, described as a modern day roadside burger stand serving classic burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries and shakes.

It started as a hot dog cart inside New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001 and moved to a brick and mortar spot inside the park in 2004.

The chain has more than 240 domestic locations in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia and more than 125 international locations.

Shake Shack expects to open between 45 and 50 new company-operated restaurants in 2022, a record for the chain, the company said on Thursday when announcing fourth quarter and fiscal-year results.

Most of those new restaurant locations won't open until the end of the year, CEO Randy Garutti said on the conference call to investors.

Shake Shack opened 35 new company-operated restaurants in the U.S. in 2021, bringing its total to 218. It also operated 151 global licensed locations at the end of 2021 compared to 128 in the prior year.

The chain opened its first drive-thru restaurant in December, and it now has three.

The company generated $739.9 million in last year's, up 41.5% from 2020. It posted a net loss of $10.1 million compared to net loss of $45.5 million in 2020.

Richmond BizSense first reported that Shake Shack would locate in Henrico.