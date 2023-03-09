The multi-year agreement is for the manufacture and sale of commercial and consumer appliances that work with Numilk ingredient pouches. The companies are currently in the product design and engineering phases for a line of products expected to launch in early 2024.

The agreement is between Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., a subsidiary of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., which has 14 other brands including Clorox and Brita.

Hamilton Beach said it’s looking to capitalize on the global market for plant-based milks, which it estimated at around $20 billion. The company said it expects U.S. sales to grow by about 10% annually.

“Non-dairy, or plant-based, milks have become increasingly popular and the sale of such products is fast growing,” said Scott Tidey, senior vice president of global sales for Hamilton Beach Brands. “We are excited to partner with Numilk to provide the next generation of specialty appliances that consumers and commercial customers can use to make great tasting non-dairy milks on demand.”

Numilk is based in New York with manufacturing and engineering operations in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company sells raw ingredient pouches that use water to make non-dairy milks, lattes and shakes, with the added goal of reducing environmental impact by reducing packaging and shipping waste.

Numilk executives Ari Tolwin and Joe Savino appeared on ABC’s "Shark Tank" in 2021 pitching their technology. At the time, the company was making large machines for use in public spaces and had only a prototype at-home appliance. The company secured a $2 million deal with Mark Cuban on the show.

Hamilton Beach said in its most recent quarterly report that it expects to end 2022 with slight decreases to its revenue and a significant increase to its operating profit over 2021. The fourth quarter earnings report is scheduled for Friday at 9:30 a.m.

The company’s filings said demand for small kitchen appliances is significantly higher in the U.S. than it was before the pandemic, and slightly softer than in 2021.

“Consumers continue to prepare a significant number of meals and beverages at home as a result of new habits formed during the pandemic, hybrid or continued work-from-home practices, a heightened interest in healthy eating, and as a means to control expenses during inflationary times,” the company wrote with the third quarter 2022 earnings report

It added that it expected the commercial market for its products to continue rebounding from lost sales during the pandemic while people spent more time at home.

