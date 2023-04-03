With expanding “shoe prints” in retail and online sales, Gwen Hurt is ready to grow Shoe Crazy Wine from a regional business into a national powerhouse.

Now in its “growth” phase, the company has become a multimillion-dollar entity, reaching $2 million in revenue over the past two years with retail sales now in far-off states such as Michigan, California and Hawaii.

Shoe Crazy originally made a name for itself in the regional market through its fruitful and sweet, or lightly sweet, varieties of wine for a softer palate that are largely targeted at women. By 2020, the now 9-year-old company was selling eight wines under names such as Sweet Harmony, Strawberry Passion and Melange Red Blend.

Since then, Hurt has not only expanded the company’s footprint but also the product offering. Shoe Crazy now has adult beverage mixes of all kinds with seltzers, bourbon and vodka. It also partnered with Blue Bee Cider in 2021 to create Peach Madness, a peach-flavored apple cider.

The company is also branching into the world of moonshines.

“It’s an untapped market,” Hurt said.

Moonshines will come in flavors such as sparkling peach and mango. The blueberry moonshine will dovetail with the company’s recently released Blueberry Wine.

Hurt said the expanding line of products will consistently target sweeter profiles and styles that are easy to drink, without the need to be a seasoned wine connoisseur.

“We found that our customers, that’s what they want and what they are loyal to,” Hurt said. “When we launch a new product, it’s in that same scheme.”

The plan now is to continue pushing into more national retailers and expanding the business beyond its current borders. The company has added about 400 retailers in the past three years for a total of 900 nationwide. Shoe Crazy Wine is available in Food Lion, Sam’s Club, Kroger, Target, Total Wine and local retailers, such as The Market @ 25th. It’s also available in 36 states online.

The next step means taking on some of the most well-known brands in the category, such as Barefoot and Yellow Tail, which have serious resources behind them.

“In consumer goods, you have to keep your product front of mind. And as a small business, that's our greatest challenge right now,” Hurt said. “I could produce product to put in every store in the country if I had to. But not every store in the country would want us because we’re not front of mind with the same marketing budget.”

Shoe Crazy is righting itself after a pretty intense pandemic period that hit the business just as it was starting to grow. The company closed on a warehouse in Petersburg in December 2019, just months before COVID-19-induced business closures across the country.

In the beginning of its life, Shoe Crazy was too small of a name and had a tough time getting distributors to carry the product. Hurt decided to do the logistics herself and started a distribution arm of the company.

When the pandemic hit, Hurt said she lost priority to larger distributors who had 40% to 60% of the shelf space, in order to accommodate new social-distancing safety regulations.

“We were shut down from March until August [2020]; I thought we were done,” Hurt said. “I had to let everybody go, and I was doing deliveries again.”

Around September of that year, the constraints eased and Hurt was able to fulfill larger orders. She was able to bring a bulk of the workers back into the company as contract workers in 2021.

One of the saving graces during the pandemic, Hurt said, was that Food Lion kept expanding Shoe Crazy into more of its stores while it suffered in other retail outlets. Food Lion now makes up one-third of the company’s total retail locations – around 350 – in the Southeast region with a recent expansion into Georgia.

“They said, 'If you can go out there and get to these store locations, we will activate your product in stores. Nobody else was giving us that opportunity.” Hurt said.

And when it came to the placement, Hurt said Food Lion pushed them into eye-level or chest-level space – the most coveted shelf placement where a majority of sales are derived.

“I didn’t even make a pitch for that,” Hurt said. “And then as we transitioned from a wine company into an adult beverage company, Food Lion was a part of that because we had the revenue to be able to expand into a spirits line.”

Outside of the Southeast, Shoe Crazy has continued to grow with other retailers as well as online.

Hurt is also eyeing a return to her dream of providing a living wage for workers at her 27,000-square-foot Petersburg warehouse. The Chesterfield County native specifically chose Petersburg due to economic factors such as its high unemployment rate.

At full capacity, Hurt said, the warehouse could employ from 50 to 100 logistics workers in jobs such as forklift operators and truck drivers. Today, Shoe Crazy employs four full-time workers and an additional nine on a contract basis. About 14,000 cases pass through that warehouse every month.

She estimated that it would take an additional 1,000 locations to be able to fully staff the warehouse space.

Shoe Crazy has grown substantially since the first year it added distribution into the mix. Hurt said it did about $14,000 in revenue that year.

The company also works with Republic National Distributing Co. and Johnson Brothers to help with distribution in more distant markets.

As the company grows, there will ideally be more revenue to hire people for the office jobs to take over some of Shoe Crazy’s sales functions. Hurt is currently the main force in getting accounts with more stores.

“My ultimate goal is to replace me, so I can focus on growing out the business,” Hurt said.

From the Archives: The construction of the Richmond Convention Center