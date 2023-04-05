The Buffalo Wild Wings in Short Pump Town Center has closed doors after 14 years.

The space was listed for lease on commercial real estate platform Crexi as of Saturday. The 6,714-square-foot end-cap restaurant and patio at 4300 Pouncey Tract Road is being marketed by Thalhimer as the brokerage company.

The next closest Buffalo Wild Wings is just under six miles away at 7801 W. Broad St., near Hungary Spring Road. Seven Buffalo Wild Wings locations still operating in the region.

The Atlanta-based chain's Shockoe Slip location closed in 2022.

While there are national reports of Buffalo Wild Wings shutting down brick-and-mortar locations, the restaurant’s owner, Inspire Brands, has said it want to grow its commitment to takeout and delivery, Nation’s Restaurant News reported. That shift in method includes the construction of Buffalo Wild Wings “GO” locations with smaller customer areas for fast pickup.

The company also jumped into the ghost kitchen game in 2021, where local kitchens cook Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Rusty Taco, Jimmy John’s, Dunkin and Sonic products.

Richmond Bizsense first reported the closure.

