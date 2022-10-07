Short Pump Kroger to eliminate single-use plastic bags

From staff reports
Low temperatures Saturday night edging toward the upper 30s.
The Short Pump Kroger at 11895 W. Broad St. will be eliminating single-use plastic bags on Monday.
It will be the first Kroger store in the Richmond area to eliminate single-use bags.
Customers can bring their own bags, purchase a reusable plastic bag for 10 cents, or purchase a reusable tote for 99 cents. Proceeds from the sale of reusable bags will be donated to the
Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation.
In 2018, Kroger announced plans to phase out single-use plastic bags in Richmond stores and to transition to reusable bags by 2025.
“We thank our customers for partnering with us today to make a difference tomorrow,” said James Menees, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “We know taking this step to reduce waste will help protect our planet for future generations.”
The Cowboys beat the Commanders, who have a $22 million Carson Wentz problem
High school 🏈 Week 6: Player of the week poll, local game stories, summaries, schedule and scores from around the state
Virginia paid Gov. Youngkin's political ad agency $268K to make a tourism ad — featuring Youngkin.
Life after Perch: Mike Ledesma forges new path after closing Richmond restaurant
Shake Shack, HomeGoods, grocery store headed to Willow Place
Teel: Rule keeping JMU football from 2022 postseason needs to be amended or scrapped
Commanders' attorney, a former Va. representative, spells out team objections to House investigation in letter
Barber: Tony Elliott is scrambling to get his Virginia team to 'buy in' before it's too late
Motorist shot on I-95 in Chesterfield County
Mother not culpable in death of boy found dead in freezer, Chesterfield prosecutors decide
Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor's 'Raymond & Ray,' filmed around Richmond, to be released Oct. 21
Henrico Indian restaurant vandalized with racist graffiti
No injuries after fire causes extensive damage to Midlothian auto care center
No. 1 Highland Springs continues dominant season with 56-0 rout of Northern Virginia power Colonial Forge
Former VMFA director dies
Kroger has 18 total stores in the Richmond area. Kroger’s 17 other Richmond locations will eliminate single-use plastic bags by 2025.
To learn more about Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative and the phaseout of single-use plastic bags, visit
krogerstories.com.
Kroger grocery stores will phase out single-use plastic bags by 2025.
Top 5 weekend events: Richmond Folk Festival, Oktoberfest & Sneakerfest
RICHMOND FOLK FESTIVAL
Friday-Sunday
It’s high time to pre-rip some jeans and find your straw fedora! Thirty-plus artists from around the globe converge on six stages dotted around Brown’s Island and beyond to perform in front of 200,000-ish folk lovers. Acts include West Coast zydeco star Andre Thierry (left), Zimbabwean quintet Black Umfolosi, and Mauritanian Moorish Griot performer Noura Mint Seymali. Hours vary. 690 Byrd St. (recommended rideshare drop-off). Free ($10 donation suggested). (804) 788-6466 or
RichmondFolkFestival.org
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
CARNIVAL OF 5 FIRES
Friday
Gallery5 kicks off First Friday with a variety show, tarot readings, DJs, circus arts, live group art shows, vendors, and music by The Hot Seats. Whew! — that’s more to chew on than at Golden Corral on a Sunday morning. 5-11 p.m. 200 W. Marshall St. Free.
Gallery5arts.org/
times-dispatch
RICHMOND OKTOBERFEST
Friday and Saturday
Shouldn’t the craft beer capital of the East Coast have multiple Oktoberfest parties? Absolutely. Richmond Oktoberfest stakes the claim of being the most authentic of the bunch. In other words, you’ll stick out if you don’t wear your lederhosen. Expect Richmond Raceway to be overflowing with Dunkel, schweinebraten, and accordion ditties. Times vary. 600 E. Laburnum Ave. $15. (804) 451-4344 or
RichmondOktoberFestInc.com
Helga Pearson
"R.E.S.P.E.C.T" ARETHA FRANKLIN TRIBUTE
Sunday
The best way to remember the late Queen of Soul? Kick back and listen to her life’s work. “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” features the music of Aretha Franklin, performed by a full band and vocalists. This is far from a somber experience as you’ll be clapping and humming along at the Altria Theater to hits such as “Think” and “Natural Woman.” 7 p.m. 6. N. Laurel St. From $28.50. (800) 514-3849 or
AltriaTheater.com
Courtesy of R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Tour
RVA FASHION WEEK
Now through Sunday
RVA Fashion Week returns with the widely successful Sneakerfest where you can immerse yourself in sneaker culture and check out sneaker vendors, a streetwear fashion show and live music at Tang & Biscuit starting at 2 p.m. Saturday. Sneakerfest tickets $15-$30. Fashion Week wraps up with a fashion runway finale show Sunday at Dominion Energy Center’s Rhythm Hall, 600 E. Grace St. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; show starts at 6 p.m. $55-$125. Go to
www.rvafw.com for the full list of events.
Michael Hostetler