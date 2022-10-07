Short Pump Kroger to eliminate single-use plastic bags

The Short Pump Kroger at 11895 W. Broad St. will be eliminating single-use plastic bags on Monday.

It will be the first Kroger store in the Richmond area to eliminate single-use bags.

Customers can bring their own bags, purchase a reusable plastic bag for 10 cents, or purchase a reusable tote for 99 cents. Proceeds from the sale of reusable bags will be donated to the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation.

In 2018, Kroger announced plans to phase out single-use plastic bags in Richmond stores and to transition to reusable bags by 2025.

“We thank our customers for partnering with us today to make a difference tomorrow,” said James Menees, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “We know taking this step to reduce waste will help protect our planet for future generations.”

Kroger has 18 total stores in the Richmond area. Kroger’s 17 other Richmond locations will eliminate single-use plastic bags by 2025.