Short Pump Mall applying for open container license from ABC

Shoppers headed to Short Pump Town Center might soon be allowed to breeze through the concourses with an alcoholic drink in hand.

Brookfield Properties, the mall’s co-owner, applied for a Commercial Lifestyle Center license from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. The license would authorize any retail on-premises restaurant to sell alcoholic beverages to its customers.

“It’s basically an ‘open container’ license that will allow visitors over the age of 21 to bring alcoholic beverages bought from a tenant restaurant out with them while they’re shopping,” said a spokesperson for Brookfield Properties.

Permits of this kind cover areas like plazas, seating areas, concourses walkways and similar types of spaces. The Brookfield spokesperson said that tenants will have the authority to decide whether they want to allow drinks inside of their businesses. Alcohol will not be allowed in the parking lot.

“We believe this offering will be a fun option for guests over the age of 21,” the spokesperson said. “We’ve seen this become a more common trend in other outdoor centers and popular with customers, so we hope to be able to offer this by the spring.”

Short Pump currently has 10 tenants that would be able to participate. Laws require that participating businesses serve to-go cups with the logo of the establishment where the drink was purchased. Tenants are not required to participate, but would have to be listed on the license.

The application process is expected to take between three to six months, having been submitted on Sept. 23. The expectation is to have on-premise alcohol service no later than spring 2023.

A spokesperson for Virginia ABC said there are currently nine commercial lifestyle center licenses active across the state. This would be the first in the Richmond metro area. If approved, licenses are active for the entire year and would not be limited to certain days of the week.

Brookfield Properties manages a global real estate portfolio with over 160 retail properties. It took an ownership role in the Town Center in 2020. It also owns Chesterfield Town Center, and retail locations in Virginia Beach, Arlington and Tysons.