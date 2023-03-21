The rising interest rates that hit Silicon Valley Bank hard had a more mixed effect on the biggest Richmond-based bank.

Higher rates boosted Atlantic Union Bank’s net interest income, which accounts for the bulk of its profits, the bank said in its latest annual filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Its net interest income — the difference between what it earns on its loans and interest-bearing securities such as U.S. Treasury bills and notes and the interest it pays on its deposits — rose 6% last year to $584 million.

Overall, the average yield on its loans and securities holding increase by 39/100ths of a percentage point, the filing shows.

The margin between what it earned and what it paid widened from 3.15% to 3.36%, the filing reported.

Atlantic Union’s loans last year averaged $13.67 billion, up from $13.64 billion the year before, while securities holdings grew to $3.9 billion from $3.58 billion, a more typical portion of a bank’s assets than the large majority of assets Silicon Valley Bank kept in securities.

The rising interest rates forced Silicon Valley to realize a $1.8 billion loss when it sold $21 billion of bonds, sparking a brief run on a bank by its mainly uninsured depositors.

Atlantic Union, meanwhile, reported a loss on sales of securities of just $3,000 in 2022 compared to gains of $87,000 in 2021. It did mark down the value of securities it has available for sale by $384 million.

Regulators require minimum ratios of capital to a bank’s loans and securities holdings; that minimum is set at least 8.5% of those assets in the form of “tier 1 capital,” or common stock and reserves. Atlantic Union’s ratio was 12.81%.

“We believe our 2022 year-end results show that our operating philosophy of soundness, profitability and growth — in that order of priority — serves as a strong foundation,” the bank’s president and CEO, John C. Asbury wrote in a cover letter for the SEC filing.

