QUESTION: We are having a debate in our company. We have just conducted a survey to determine how we are perceived by the market vis-à-vis our competitors. Most of my staff says just add up the responses for each question and divide by the number of responses to get the overall result. However, one of the members of my staff thinks that we should weight responses from each geographic location we serve differently. What do you think?

ANSWER: Before launching into a discussion regarding the relative benefits of the two methods, it makes sense to agree on the definition of each:

• Unweighted – All responses count equally. Therefore, to get an unweighted result, all answers are added together and divided by the total number of respondents across all locations. Although we call this unweighted, in effect, it weights each area according to the number of responses received from that area. Therefore, a region with more respondents receives more weight than one with fewer respondents.

• Weighted – The answers from each individual region are added together and divided by the total number of respondents from that area, yielding a result for each location. Then, the result from each location is multiplied by a weighting factor. Each weighting factor is from 0% to 100%, and the sum of all the weighting factors must be 100%. The overall result is the sum of the results from each of the individual geographies multiplied by its weighting factor.

The first thing to check is whether there are meaningful differences among the responses you received from each area you serve. If not, both the weighted method and the unweighted method will yield the same, or approximately the same, result. Since the unweighted method is less complex, we recommend using it. If the regions answered the survey in meaningfully different ways, then ask the next question.

Are there clear reasons why you got different results from the various locations? For example, your presence is much larger in some areas; you advertise more in some places than others, etc.? Assuming that the answer to this question is yes, we suggest you consider weighting the responses from each region differently. There are a couple of reasons for this:

• Proactively determine the weight each region received – As mentioned above, using the unweighted method will actually weight each area according to the number of responses received from it. It is better to proactively determine the weight assigned to each region than to have this determined by the vagaries of the number of respondents.

• Improves the accuracy of survey-to-survey comparisons – One of the biggest benefits of surveys is that you can conduct additional surveys in the future to determine if you are making progress in improving the way you are viewed by the market. Survey-to-survey comparisons should be independent of the relative number of people responding from each area. That won’t be the case if survey totals are tabulated using the unweighted method.

Assuming you decide to use the weighted method for calculating overall survey results, you’ll need to determine how to weight each region. There are many ways to do this. For example, you might base the weighting on the relative number of customers in each region, the revenue from each area, or the relative profit each location contributes. What is most important is that you choose a method and maintain consistency from survey to survey.

Surveys can be a powerful tool for measuring how your company is perceived by the market. Ensuring that the changes in market perception you measure are real and not simply a reflection of a different mix of responses by location will help ensure that the insights you draw are valid.

Richmond-area business expansions, openings and closings Popshelf P.T. Hastings Seafood Killa Dillas Genova’s Pizza Station & Take Out Kitchen The Veil Brewing Co.'s new taproom Luxe New American Bar & Grill Wok This Way Eggs Up Grill Mayu Sushi & Thai Max’s on Broad RICH Nail Lounge Sycamore Jewelers, Midlothian Mi Casita Restaurant Ironclad Coffee Grit Coffee Rockler Woodworking and Hardware Boiling Crab Richmond Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. Suzy Sno Diablo Doughnuts RVA The Brass Tap Graybo's Sports Cards Blue Ridge Cyclery BigWife's Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams CarLotz Acacia Midtown Zoom Room Richmond Torchy's Tacos Planet Fitness Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Three Notch'd Brewing Retail or Resell Marshalls Raising Cane's My Favorite Muffin Mattress King Anthony's on the Hill The Mill on MacArthur