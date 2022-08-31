 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snagajob lays off 40 employees in Richmond area

Local technology company Snagajob has laid off 40 employees from its Henrico office.

“We recently had to make difficult decisions that impacted 40 individuals in Richmond in response to recent changes in market conditions and the uncertain economic outlook,” Snagajob’s CEO Mathieu Stevenson said in a statement.

“We remain committed to our vision of championing hourly workers and their employers and having a strong presence in Richmond,” he added.

The company was founded in 2000 and operates an online, hourly job-search platform. Its Henrico office is located at 4851 Lake Brook Dr. in Innsbrook.

The layoffs were first reported by Richmond BizSense.

