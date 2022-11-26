Social Media Accounts Used for Business: You Can’t Take It With You?

When an employee leaves for a new job or gets fired, who gets control over the social media accounts the employee used to promote that business? And can the employee get in legal trouble for using the social media account after employment ends?

Sometimes, a former employee tries to keep the account and use it to promote sales for a new employer, leading to litigation. That occurred when Greg Johnson, quit working for an agricultural trade publication to work for a competitor.

Johnson had worked for a publication called The Packer and used a Twitter account with the handle @GregOfThePacker to market that employer’s services. Greg left to work for a competing publication, Produce Blue Book. He kept the Twitter account but changed the handle to @GregOfTheBlueBook.

The Packer sued to regain the Twitter account, making various claims, including trademark infringement and taking company property. The court refused to dismiss the claims made by The Packer, and it appears the case settled thereafter.

There are many similar cases. The primary fight is usually over whether the former employer can recover the social media account from the departed employee.

Unfortunately, courts have not created a bright-line test for when the former employer owns the social media account. But, still, it’s clear from the cases that departing employees don’t own social media accounts just because they registered the accounts and are the only ones who know the usernames and passwords.

Overall, these appear to be the factors that courts consider in deciding who owns a social media account:

Is there an employment agreement addressing ownership of such accounts?

Do the visible names of the social media account (e.g., username, screen name, handle) reference the employer, the name of the employee, or both?

Has the account been used solely for business purposes?

Did the employee create the account or, instead, take it over from another employee?

Did the employer instruct the employee to create the account?

Did other employees have access to the account?

The best way to avoid or resolve this issue is for the employer and employee to agree in writing on the issue while there is still an employment relationship. An employer can control this in an employment contract. It can require the employee to report all social media accounts created or used to promote the business, to use the company name and logos in the masthead and visible names of the account, to provide the usernames and passwords for such business social media accounts to the employer, and to turn over such accounts when employment ends or earlier if instructed to do so. All of this should be reviewed in the exit interview.

But what if you are a salesman and want to take your social media accounts to your next sales job? Then do the opposite of the above:

Use your picture and personal name on the account, and don’t use any name or logo of the company in any visible names, such as the screen name, username, or handle.

Mix in nonbusiness posts to establish that you don’t use the account only to promote the sales of your employer.

Sometimes, post in the account outside of regular business hours (if you have them).

Keep the username and password to yourself; don’t give them to the employer.

Include a disclaimer in the account description, such as “The views expressed here are my own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Acme Company.”

Review any agreement you might sign with the company that concerns ownership of such accounts.

What about potential liability for a former employee continuing to use a business social media account after leaving employment?

If the account is the employer’s property, the employee could be liable for using the account to promote the business of a new employer. If the employee disparages the former employer using the account, that use could make the former employee liable for various business torts.

Because these cases settle early, it’s not clear the employer would win these legal claims. But defending them is expensive, and most former employees don’t have the money to do so. The better move for former employees is to make sure they own social media accounts before using them for new employers and to not say anything about former employers through those accounts.