A specialty insurance company is marking its second expansion at the Innsbrook area of Henrico County. The new expansion comes with a plan to hire 103 workers over the next three years.

Richmond National Group Inc. is a holding company that specializes in excess and surplus lines insurance — a market that typically is not covered by standard insurance carriers due to the higher risk. The company works with small and medium sized businesses like contractors, law firms, nursing homes and apartment buildings.

Richmond National plant to invest $350,000 to expand its 3951 Westerre Parkway headquarters with the addition of 7,200 square feet of office space to accommodate the new workers. A release from the office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Virginia successfully competed with Chicago and North Carolina, keeping the company in Henrico.

“We are committed to fostering a business environment that supports startups of all sizes in the Commonwealth, and Richmond National Group’s growth since its founding two years ago is a strong Virginia success story,” said Youngkin. “Greater Richmond provides the talent pipeline and quality of life that makes the region a hotspot for economic development, and we are excited about the company’s future.”

Richmond National moved to the Innsbrook area as a startup in 2021 with the promise to invest $175,000 to hire 70 new jobs.

“We chose to start our specialty insurance company in the Richmond, Virginia area primarily due to its deep talent pool of insurance and financial services professionals and its favorable business environment,” said Richmond National Group President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph C. Kavanagh. “So far, we have hired more than 75 highly talented employees and we are continuing to grow.”

A company spokesperson said the expanded workforce will largely support its underwriting efforts, as the Richmond National does underwriting and claim handling in-house.

Richmond National raised more than $30 million in March from its existing shareholders to support continued growth of its business. Some of those investors were HF Capital, Bonhill Capital, WT Holdings and some of its employees. Since its formation in 2021, the company has raised over $100 million in total equity capital investments.

Innsbrook has been gaining some momentum in the business services area over the past couple of years. Richmond National joins fellow tenants BHE GT&S — a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary — Hamilton Insurance and education consulting company EAB, which have recently moved or expanded in that area.

The greater Innsbrook area lies within the Innsbrook Technology Zone, which offers building and permit fee waivers, plus custom incentives for eligible businesses.

Henrico EDA Executive Director Anthony Romanello said that, while many companies have downsized their office space needs since the start of the pandemic, they are doing that in Henrico while maintaining the same headcount in the workforce.

“You’ve got the tech sector that’s downsizing since the pandemic and you have a corporate service sector that is really reviewing office space as more and more people are working hybrid and remote,” Romanello said. “The story for us is that we’re certainly not immune to those macro-economic forces but that we’re seeing good healthy growth in corporate services.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Henrico Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia and will support Richmond National’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

