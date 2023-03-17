From staff reports
Spirit Airlines has added a nonstop flight to Las Vegas from Richmond International Airport in May.
Spirit is offering a limited-time fare of $109 one-way for travel from May 5 to June 8 in celebration of the new route. The fare is only available on weekdays.
“Spirit Airlines has played an important role in giving consumers choices to affordably fly to destinations like Fort Lauderdale and Orlando over the last five years,” said Perry J. Miller, president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Commission. “We’re pleased to welcome the new nonstop service to Las Vegas, an important leisure and conference market for Richmond region travelers.”
Spirit also celebrated its fifth anniversary at RIC this week on March 15.
Spirit will join Breeze Airways, which has been offering Las Vegas service since June 2022, in offering RIC to LAS service.
Top five weekend events: St. Patrick's Day at The Answer, Hardywood, O'Toole's and more
St. Patrick's Day Weekend at O’Toole’s
Thursday-Saturday
O'Toole's kicks off St. Patrick's Day festivities with an Irish wake starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, a tradition begun in order to allow Catholics fasting for Lent to drink alcohol. On Friday and Saturday, there will be bagpipers, Irish bands and food specials, such as corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie, and fish and chips, all day long. Music starts at 11 a.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday at 4800 Forest Hill Ave. (804) 233-1781 or
Virginia Opera "La Traviata"
Friday and Sunday
"La Traviata" — a timeless love story about Violetta, a famed Parisian courtesan who abandons her past to pursue true love with Alfredo, only to have their relationship threatened by the shame of his family — is headed to Dominion Energy Center. 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 600 E. Grace St. Tickets start at $25. (804) 592-3330 or
The Answer Brewpub St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
Saturday
The Answer Brewpub throws its outdoor St. Patrick's Day Celebration with three food trucks, including Eat My Eggroll and Noah's Rockin' Buns, and a beer trailer pouring a wide range of brews, including special releases created exclusively for the event. Noon-6 p.m. 6008 W. Broad St. Free entry; pay as you go. (804) 282-1248 or
The Acrobats of Cirque-tacular
Saturday
The circus is coming to town as The Acrobats of Cirque-tacular take over The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen for a night of mind-bending acrobatics, artistry and illusion featuring a cast of aerialists, contortionists, fire artists and more in a performance fit for the whole family. 7-9 p.m. 2880 Mountain Road, Glen Allen. $40. (804) 261-2787 or
St. Patrick's Day Celebration at Hardywood West Creek
Saturday
Head to Hardywood West Creek to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a full day of festive live music, Irish dancing, food trucks serving up Irish fare, plenty of Irish red ale to cheers to, and more. Noon-8 p.m. at 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive. Free to attend; pay as you go. (804) 420-2420 or
