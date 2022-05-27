Starling International staffers speak more than 23 languages fluently

Since 1995, Starling International Childcare & Learning Complex has been a Richmond beacon of early childhood education.

Staff can fluently communicate in more than 23 languages to help students feel at home while slowly introducing them to English. As Donna Goff, its regional director and CEO, states, “Many children come here without English skills. We immerse them in language classes, and they quickly adapt to it.”

The organization over the years has received honors including the Literacy Fair of Virginia’s Vision Award.

Many of the 41 staffers have been in place for years, a stability that’s rare in the high-turnover field of early childhood education.

“Our employees are truly what makes it a great workplace. All of our staff, from lead teachers to bus drivers, recognize that their jobs are the most important occupation in the world because they’re caring for and educating tomorrow’s leaders,” Goff said.

Starling provides paid holidays and reduced childcare fees for its staff’s children and grandchildren. It also pays staff to participate and earn their early childhood development associate’s degree.

Most recently, Starling started a 401(k) retirement program.

“Once you have sustainability, quality follows that dedication. Because of our employees’ longevity and loyalty, we offer high-quality benefits,” Goff said.

Besides monetary and educational perks, Starling makes it a point to honor employees’ family hours.

“We respect one another’s privacy and out-of-work time. We don’t require homework or weekend meetings. Our team works hard each day and then are free to be with their families in the evenings and weekends,” Goff said.

Starling ensures that kids not only learn but have a safe and fun environment to do so — something that puts families at ease, she said.

As Goff explains, it’s an incredible feeling when they have their pre-K students graduate to public school in June.