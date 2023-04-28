Stew Leonard Sr., the founder of a chain of grocery stores bearing his name, died Thursday at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City after a brief illness. Leonard, of Westport, Connecticut, was 93.

Longtime Henrico County grocer Tom Leonard, Stew's son, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that his father navigated the tricky waters of running a family business adeptly, knowing when to focus on the family and when to shift into business mode.

When a Whole Foods location opened in Short Pump, just across West Broad Street from Tom Leonard's, Tom called his father for advice on how to weather the new competition.

"He said, 'Tom, I'll tell you exactly what to do,'" Tom said. "'Spend all your time worrying about adding more customers and making them happier. ... They can't beat you if you're in the aisle talking to customers.'"

"That's the kind of guy he was," Tom said. "He will be missed."

Born in Norwalk, Connecticut, on Dec. 1, 1929, Stew Leonard graduated from the University of Connecticut School of Agriculture and began to work for his family's dairy business, Clover Farms Dairy in Norwalk. In the late 1960s, Leonard decided to strike out on his own, dreaming of building a retail dairy store where parents shopped in a farmers market atmosphere while children watched the milk being bottled.

The first Stew Leonard's store opened in Norwalk in December 1969, carrying just eight items at the time. Today, the company is a $600 million business, owned and operated by the Leonard family, with seven store locations in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey and 10 straight years as one of Fortune magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For."

Leonard's son, Stew Leonard Jr., is the president and CEO of the company, and his siblings, Tom Leonard, Beth Leonard Hollis and Jill Leonard Tavellio, help run the company.

Tom Leonard's in Henrico is not part of the Stew Leonard's chain, but it carries the same customer service policy, which only has two rules: "The customer is always right," and "If the customer is ever wrong, reread rule #1."

Leonard is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marianne Guthman Leonard; their four children; 13 grandchildren, five of whom have joined the business; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The memorial service and burial will be private, and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Donations in Leonard’s memory may be made to the Stew Leonard III Water Safety Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity that helps fund swimming lessons for children in need, in honor of his grandson, who drowned in 1989.